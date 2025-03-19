Ritossa Family Office: Lives Amplified Global Institution of World Leaders and Global Family Office Summit Series Announce Joint Consortium at 24th Global Family Office Investment Summit

MIAMI, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Global Family Office Summit Series and Lives Amplified Global Institution of World Leaders are proud to announce a strategic joint consortium aimed at advancing global philanthropic and investment initiatives. The agreement was formally reached at the 24th Global Family Office Investment Summit in Miami and will be celebrated at the 25th Edition Summit in Dubai in May 2025.

Anthony Ritossa, Founder & Chairman of Global Family Office Investment Summit Series Dr. Steven Melnik, Chairman of Lives Amplified Global Institution of World Leaders Scene from the Global Family Office Investment Summit held at Miami’s Trump International Beach Resort

The collaboration combines important missions of both entities. Lives Amplified's mission is to elevate the well-being of humanity and bring social and economic prosperity around the globe. Global Family Office Summit Series' mission is to unite family offices, influential investors, and global leaders. The consortium will focus on fostering meaningful investments that drive social impact and sustainable development.

"Lives Amplified is dedicated to empowering influential changemakers, visionaries, and leaders by facilitating the development of impactful initiatives, access to capital, strategic partnerships, new markets, governments and government contracts. By collaborating with the Global Family Office Summit Series, we are furthering our mission bringing together visionary leaders to create lasting impact," said Dr. Steven Melnik, Chairman of Lives Amplified Global Institution of World Leaders.

"Our Summits have always been about the purpose-driven leadership and legacy that is made possible by great wealth. This collaboration with Lives Amplified reinforces our commitment to fostering innovation, philanthropy, and meaningful change among our global family office community," said Anthony Ritossa, Founder and Chairman of the Summit Series.

The upcoming 25th Global Family Office Investment Summit in Dubai in May 2025 will serve as the official platform to celebrate this alliance, highlighting key initiatives, investment opportunities, and philanthropic programs that will define the consortium's work in the coming years.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Ritossa Family Office