Ritchie Bros. to host major pipeline auction in Grande Prairie next week

"NTL Pipelines has one of the nicest lineups of pipeline equipment in North America and they've spared no effort in preparing the items for auction," said Terry Moon, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "We have surrounded their package with a diverse set of assets to meet the needs of our customers. We have late-model dozers , excavators , transportation equipment , water storage and pumping assets, ag equipment , farmland, and more. The auction will be held 100% online and every item will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices."

Equipment has been consigned by hundreds of owners to the November 23 – 26 Grande Prairie, AB auction, including 82 pipelayers consigned by NTL Pipelines. One of the pipelayers, which has been painted pink, will sell with all proceeds going to the Community Foundation of Northwest Alberta Eva Marie Fund, in support of men and women fighting cancer in Alberta.

"We have always taken great care of our equipment and have provided Ritchie Bros. 400-500 documents outlining maintenance records, work orders, and certifications for our assets—we want buyers to know that our equipment is ready to go to work right away," said John Neudorf, owner of NTL Pipelines. "This auction we are also parting with our pink pipelayer, which was painted in tribute to my sister Eva Marie, who sadly lost her battle with cancer. For the past year this pipelayer has been the first one on and last to leave the jobsite and we have donated any revenue it has generated to a charitable foundation established in my sister's honor. Thank you, Ritchie Bros., for supporting us in this charitable endeavor and we hope the new owner will continue to fight for the cause."

Equipment highlights in the Grande Prairie auction include:

25 Caterpillar D7G w/ 2019 Midwestern M572C crawler pipelayers

Seven Caterpillar D8K w/ 2019 Midwestern M583C crawler pipelayers

10 2019 John Deere 850K dozers

dozers Four 2019 Komatsu PX490LC-11 excavators

Four 2019 Komatsu PX390LC-11 excavators

A 2015 Kenworth C500 422-in. T/A T/A bed truck

For a complete list of equipment available in the Grande Prairie auction, including detailed equipment info, visit rbauction.com/Grande-Prairie.

