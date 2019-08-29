Ritchie Bros. September auction sees 31% item increase year over year

More than 1,000 owners will sell equipment in the five-day auction on Sep. 10 – 14, 2019

EDMONTON, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - With 10,000+ items to sell—up 31% year over year—Ritchie Bros. has extended its September auction to five days. By the end of the day on September 14, every item will be sold and soon on its way to different jobs across Canada or around the world.

"We have equipment from 1,000 companies prepped and ready to sell," said Trent Vandenberghe, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "This includes a lot of low-hour, late-model equipment as a result of multiple fleet dispersals, including all the assets from Terra Firma Equipment Sales & Rentals, which has been one of the most trusted heavy equipment and attachment sales and rental companies in Western Canada since 1967."

Equipment highlights in the September 10 – 14 auction include 120+ excavators, 85+ compactors, 80+ skid steers, 55+ loaders, 50 dozers, 200+ truck tractors, thousands of attachments, and more. All items will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

"Everything we are selling is prepared to go to work," said Dave Rock, Operations & General Manager for Terra Firma, which is selling more than 1,200 items in the September Ritchie Bros. auction. "Most of our gear is low-hour, some is brand new. Our equipment is first class and we wanted a first-class auction company, so we chose Ritchie Bros. We have already received calls about our equipment from all over the world."

Specific equipment highlights include:

2018 SBM Remax 500 crawler impact crusher

2018 SBM Remax 300 crawler impact crusher

2018 Rubble Master 90GO crawler impact crusher

Two Soilmec SR50 crawler drills

2019 Komatsu PC490LC-11 hydraulic excavator

2017 Caterpillar D6T LGP dozer

2011 Caterpillar 16M motor grader

For more information about the Edmonton auction, including detailed equipment information, please visit rbauction.com/Edmonton.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE andTSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

For further information: Ian Malinski, Media Relations Manager, +1.778.331.5432, CorpComm@rbauction.com

Related Links

http://www.rbauction.com

