Ritchie Bros. sells US$71+ million of equipment in Fort Worth, TX equipment auction

5,000 items sold on September 20 – 22, including dedicated "Energy Day" for oil & gas equipment

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Last week in Texas, Ritchie Bros. sold close to 5,000 equipment items and trucks over three days for US$71+ million in gross transaction value, which is up 25% from the same auction last year. The unreserved online auction attracted more than 10,800 online bidders from 63 countries.

"We continue to see strong demand for late-model, low-hour equipment and trucks," said Nicolas Agudelo, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "Even with tight supply, our Fort Worth event offered a diverse selection of equipment catering to buyers from a variety of industries. Assets were strategically located in several yards and sequenced over three auction days online. We'd like to thank all the customers who continue to put their trust in Ritchie Bros. for their buying and selling needs. For customers unable to get items in Fort Worth last week, please check out the many upcoming events on our auction calendar."

Approximately 88% of the equipment in the September 20 – 22 auction was sold to U.S. buyers, including 42% sold to Texans. The remaining 12% was sold to international buyers from as far away as Australia, Finland, Israel, and Malaysia.

"Day Three was our first dedicated Energy Day in Fort Worth," said Mike Brzezinski, Regional Sales Manager and leader of the Ritchie Bros. Energy team. "Our customers in the energy sector benefitted greatly from selling their construction and transportation assets in Fort Worth, with a massive global audience watching. We also had an entire day dedicated to energy-specific equipment. Our next Energy Day will be held on Day Three of the Fort Worth auction on December 13 – 15—contact us today and let us start advertising your equipment to the world."

Equipment highlights from Fort Worth included 340+ truck tractors, 115+ excavators, 115+ forklifts, 90+ bucket trucks, 80+ skid steers, as well as cranes, miscellaneous drilling equipment, and so much more. Items were sold for close to 700 consignors, including Fort Worth-based land clearing company Thelin Recycling Co.

"We got a lot more for our equipment than we expected," said Bill Taylor, Equipment Manager for Thelin Recycling. "Ritchie Bros. is so efficient, and they get your equipment in front of hundreds of thousands of potential equipment buyers—it's hard to beat! I've been selling with Ritchie Bros. since 2007 and they always do the best they can to get the most money possible for our equipment."

Five Big Sellers from Fort Worth :

2017 Tadano Mantis 15010 75-ton crawler crane – US$550,000

2015 Caterpillar D8T dozer – US$350,000

2015 Peterbilt 567 w/ 2014 National NBT40 18-ton articulated boom truck – US$290,000

2016 Peterbilt 567 w/ 2015 Super Products MDL2011 8x6 vacuum truck – US$277,500

2016 Volvo A40G articulated dump truck – US$237,500

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: FORT WORTH, TX ( SEPTEMBER 2022 )

Gross Transaction Value: US$71+ million

US$71+ million Items Sold: 5,000

5,000 Bidders: 10,800+

10,800+ Consignors: 695+

Ritchie Bros. currently has over 65,000 equipment items listed in its upcoming online auctions and events, including 4,800+ items selling in a Great Lakes Regional Event on September 27 & 28; 2,500+ items selling in a Sacramento, CA Timed Auction on September 29 & 30; and 3,100+ items selling in a Rocky Mountain Regional Event on October 5 & 6. The company also sells items weekly on IronPlanet, GovPlanet, Marketplace-E, and RitchieList—for more information, visit RitchieBros.com.

About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE andTSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List, a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales; and sector-specific solutions GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Ritchie Bros. Energy. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

SOURCE Ritchie Bros.

For further information: Please contact: Ian Malinski, Media Relations Manager, +1.778.331.5432, [email protected]; For investor inquiries, please contact: Sameer Rathod, Vice President, Investor Relations & Market Intelligence, +1.510.381.7584, [email protected]