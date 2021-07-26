Ritchie Bros. sells US$50+ million of equipment in July Fort Worth auction

More than 11,250 people from 64 countries registered to bid on 3,750+ items sold



FORT WORTH, Texas, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Ritchie Bros.' Texas team held a US$50+ million auction at its site in Fort Worth last week. The two-day online auction held July 20 – 21, attracted more than 11,250 people to bid on 3,750 items, resulting in strong pricing across nearly every asset category.

Approximately 90% of the assets in the auction were sold to U.S. buyers, including 40% to Texans, while the remaining 10% was sold to international buyers from as far away as Egypt, Spain, India, and New Zealand.

"We spoke to a lot of happy consignors after the auction, as we continue to drive record-breaking demand and strong returns," said Chuck Roberson, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "For customers unable to get what they needed in this week's auction we have a ton more upcoming buying opportunities, including two auctions in Houston next month and our next Fort Worth sale in September where we will welcome back customers for auction day."

Mr. Roberson continued, "The pandemic has made online buying more common, but customers have told us they miss the camaraderie and networking of being there in person. Our auctions have always been about more than equipment—it's also an industry event for many of our customers."

Five Big Sellers in Fort Worth:

2014 Kobelco CK1100G crawler crane – US$365,000

2016 Volvo L250H wheel loader – US$180,000

2017 John Deere 9570R 4WD tractor – US$170,000

2016 John Deere 460ET 6x6 articulated dump truck – US$167,500

2018 Caterpillar 326FL hydraulic excavator – US$150,000

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: FORT WORTH, TX (JULY 2021)

Gross Transaction Value (GTV): US$50+ million

Total Registered Bidders: 11,250+

Total Number of Lots: 3,750+

Total Number of Consignors: 650+

