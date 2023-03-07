Ritchie Bros. sells CA$72+ million of equipment & vehicles in Edmonton, AB

Three-day public auction attracted 15,300+ bidders from 40+ countries, competing for 5,500+ items

EDMONTON, AB, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Last week, Ritchie Bros. sold 5,500+ equipment items, trucks, and vehicles at its site in Edmonton, AB, generating CA$72+ million (US$52+ million) in gross transaction value.

The March 1 – 3, 2023 online and onsite auction attracted more than 15,300 bidders from 40+ countries, with approximately 93% of the equipment selling to Canadians, including 62% purchased by Albertans. The remaining seven percent was purchased by international buyers from as far away as India, Vietnam, and the United Arab Emirates.

"We continue to see our large buyer base across Canada and around the world driving strong results for consignors," said Blair Gogowich, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "Next month, we will be back in Edmonton with our largest Canadian auction of the year. If you have equipment to sell, I encourage you to contact us today so we can start marketing your equipment to the world."

More than 700 owners sold equipment in the Edmonton auction, including Brett Dick of Brett's Crushing & Gravel Sales.

"Ritchie Bros. does such a great job of advertising and their auctioneers are excellent," said Brett Dick, owner of Brett's Crushing & Gravel Sales. "This was our first time selling with Ritchie Bros. and we were impressed with how well we and our equipment were looked after. There were a lot of pictures for buyers online so they could inspect and know exactly what they were bidding on. At the end of the auction, my wife and I were very happy with the process and results."

Five Big Sellers from Edmonton :

2013 ELRUS CH550 CP portable cone crushing plant – CA$770,000

2023 Kenworth T880 Tornado F4 on 8x6 hydro vac truck – CA$650,000

2017 John Deere 944K wheel loader – CA$495,000

2018 Caterpillar D6T LGP dozer – CA$485,000

2017 John Deere 670G LC VG hydraulic excavator – CA$462,500

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: EDMONTON, AB ( MARCH 2023 )

Gross Transaction Value: CA$72+ million (US$52+ million)

CA$72+ million (US$52+ million) Items Sold: 5,500+

5,500+ Bidders: 15,300+

15,300+ Consignors: 700+

"Thank you to all our consignors and buyers," said Mr. Gogowich. "It was great to see customers onsite on auction day inspecting equipment and networking with each other. See you all again for our next Edmonton sale on April 24 – 28."

Ritchie Bros. has more than 75,000 equipment items and trucks in its upcoming auctions and online marketplaces, including 1,900+ items selling in Grande Prairie, AB on March 9 – 10; 2,100+ items selling in a BC Regional Event on March 15 – 16; and 1,400 items selling in Lethbridge, AB on March 21 – 22. For a complete list of upcoming auctions and events, including weekly IronPlanet auctions and Marketplace-E events, visit rbauction.com/auctions.

