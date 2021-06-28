Ritchie Bros. sells CA$70+ million of equipment in Edmonton, AB

15,000 online bidders from 64 countries registered for the June 23 – 25, 2021 unreserved auction



EDMONTON, AB, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Ritchie Bros. Edmonton team was back at it last week, selling 8,500+ equipment items and trucks for 1,200+ consignors. The three-day online auction attracted close to 15,000 bidders and generated more than CA$70 million (US$56+ million) in gross transaction value.

Approximately 92% of the equipment in the June 23 – 25 auction was sold to buyers in Canada, including 56% sold to Alberta, 15% to British Columbia, and 9% to Saskatchewan. The remaining 8% of the equipment was sold to International buyers from as far away as Australia, China, and the United Kingdom.

"We continue to see strong demand for low-hour, well-maintained equipment and trucks," said Andrew Lutic, Regional Sales Manger, Ritchie Bros. "It's the beginning of construction season here in Alberta, so we saw a lot of companies bidding aggressively in hopes of buying new assets to upgrade or fill holes in their fleet. For those still looking for equipment, we have a ton of upcoming buying opportunities, including Marketplace-E, weekly online featured events at IronPlanet.com, and big upcoming site auctions in Montreal and Toronto."

Five Big Sellers:

2018 Caterpillar D6T LGP dozer – CA$472,500

2015 Kenworth C500 T/A T/A 430-inch WB bed truck – CA$375,000

2016 Western Star 4900SA 2,000-gallon tri-drive hydro vac truck – CA$335,000

2018 Hitachi ZW370- 5B wheel loader – CA$327,500

wheel loader – CA$327,500 2014 John Deere 410E 6x6 articulated dump truck – CA$177,500

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: EDMONTON, AB (JUNE 2021)

Gross Transaction Value (GTV): CA$70+ million (US$56+ million)

Total Registered Bidders: 15,000

Total Number of Lots: 8,500+

Total Number of Consignors: 1,200+

Ritchie Bros. will sell more than 50,000 equipment items and trucks in its upcoming events, including a Truro, NS auction on June 29; Montreal, QC on July 7; Regina, SK on July 8 – 9; and Toronto, ON on July 13 - 14. The company also has weekly featured online auctions at IronPlanet.com and a daily reserved option with Marketplace-E.

