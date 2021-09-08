Ritchie Bros. promotes Jim Kessler to role of President

"Jim's holistic approach to sales, marketing, and operations makes him the ideal leader to drive topline growth and profitability," said CEO Ann Fandozzi

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Ritchie Bros., a global marketplace for insights, services, and transaction solutions, announced today that its Chief Operating Officer, Jim Kessler, will take on the additional role of President, effective immediately.

"The President role will align our global revenue, services, operations, and critical support functions under Jim's leadership," said Ritchie Bros. CEO Ann Fandozzi. "As we accelerate our growth strategy as a company, we need a more integrated view of our strategic initiatives, resources, and talent. Jim's holistic approach to sales, marketing, and operations, makes him the ideal leader to drive topline growth and profitability from our transaction solutions."

Jim Kessler has more than 20 years of experience in senior leadership positions, including those of President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer. He holds an undergraduate degree and MBA from Saint Joseph's University in Pennsylvania.

Fandozzi continued, "We are creating a more integrated view of our programs and resources at Ritchie Bros. to provide the best customer solutions and scale the business. I'm extremely excited about the potential in front of us and am passionate about improving the buyer and seller customer journey as I focus on accelerating our transition to a modern architecture, strategic partnerships, M&A, and other foundational elements to create a more robust marketplace for insights, services, and transaction solutions for commercial assets."

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE andTSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

