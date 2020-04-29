Ritchie Bros.' massive May Edmonton auction to be conducted with online bidding only

More than 10,000+ items will be sold in the five-day event; visit rbauction.com/Edmonton for info

EDMONTON, April 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Ritchie Bros.' massive Edmonton, AB auction site is filling up quickly, with more than 10,000 items set to sell on Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15. Because of local crowd size restrictions due to COVID-19, there will be no in-person bidding—all bidding must be done online at rbauction.com.

Nearly every industry will be covered, including construction, transportation, pipeline, crushing, and agriculture. Equipment highlights include 300+ truck tractors, 230+ excavators, 230+ compactors, 120+ dozers, 100+ skid steers, and more. All items will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

"With everything going on in Alberta and the world, our customers need our solutions as much if not more than ever before," said Brian Glenn, Senior Vice President & Head of Canadian of Sales, Ritchie Bros. "And, in order to protect the health and safety of our customers and employees, our auctioneers will be selling exclusively to online bidders. People can still visit the site to inspect equipment ahead of the auction in accordance with our new COVID-19 protocols, but all bidding will be online. This auction already has a large selection of late-model, well-maintain equipment from some of the most well-respected companies in Alberta—so get online, set up your account, and be prepared to bid early and often."

More than 1,000 consignors will be selling equipment in the auction including complete dispersals for Parkland Pipeline Contractors, Ltd.; Oil-Berta Cats Ltd.; S&R Transport; Total Element Inc.; Flying G. Trucking Ltd.; and Precision Trenching Inc. There will also be fleet realignments for MasTec Canada Inc.; Entrec Corporation; Aveda Energy Services; and Ferex Earthworks Inc.

"We're selling more than 200 items as part of our complete dispersal—basically any equipment you'd need to run a construction company," said Phil Dunn of Parkland Pipeline. " Ritchie Bros . offers our equipment the best exposure and, in times like these, their world-class online bidding service is so important."

of Parkland Pipeline. " . offers our equipment the best exposure and, in times like these, their world-class online bidding service is so important." "The majority of our equipment was purchased new and we have a full-time staff of mechanics to ensure everything is properly maintained," said Peter Venables of MasTec Canada Inc. "As regular Ritchie Bros . customers, we have purchased online and it's so convenient and easy to use. They have staff available for any questions and are always eager to help. Get online because this will be a big sale you won't want to miss."

For more information about the May 11 – 15 Edmonton auction, visit rbauction.com/Edmonton.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE andTSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

SOURCE Ritchie Bros.

For further information: Ian Malinski, Media Relations Manager, +1.778.331.5432, [email protected]