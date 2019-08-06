Ritchie Bros.' largest-ever Manitoba auction set for August 15 in Winnipeg

1,250+ items will be sold for Hugh Munro Construction Ltd. and other local contractors

WINNIPEG, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Ritchie Bros. has been conducting auctions in Canada for more than 60 years. Next week the company will hold its largest-ever Manitoba auction, selling 1,250+ equipment items for fellow 60-year company, and long-time customer, Hugh Munro Construction Ltd. The unreserved public auction will be held on August 15 in Winnipeg.

"We are doing a major realignment of our fleet as we increase our focus on the quarry side of our business," said Colleen Munro, Owner and President of Hugh Munro Construction. "By working with Ritchie Bros, we can sell more than 1,100 items in a single day and reinvest that money back into our business. As we move forward, we'll continue to do some civil projects, but will be more selective, and are also diversifying into the unbreakable glass industry."

Equipment highlights in the Winnipeg auction includes excavators, loaders, dozers, articulated dump trucks, graders, scrapers, truck tractors, trailers, pickup trucks, and more. All items will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

"Hugh Munro Construction and its fleet are very well known, as they've done work across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and northwestern Ontario," said Jason Huber, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "Their maintenance program is second-to-none, with a 50,000-square-foot shop and multiple experienced mechanics onsite to ensure their equipment is ready to go to work. Buyers won't want to miss out on the opportunity to bid on their equipment."

The Winnipeg auction will be held at 61053 Hwy 207 and begin promptly at 8 a.m. For more information, including detailed equipment information visit rbauction.com or call +1.306.776.2397.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE andTSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

For further information: Ian Malinski, Media Relations Manager, +1.778.331.5432, CorpComm@rbauction.com

