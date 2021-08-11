Ritchie Bros. hits US$40 million with Rocky Mountain Regional auction

August 4 – 5 online auction attracted 9,900+ bidders from 62 countries for 3,900+ items sold

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Ritchie Bros. regional online auctions continue to deliver stellar results for its consignors. Last week the company sold 3,900+ items from its sites in Denver, CO; Salt Lake City, UT; and Williston, ND in one combined online Rocky Mountain event generating US$40 million in gross transaction value.

More than 9,900 people from 62 countries registered for the August 4 – 5, 2021 unreserved auction. Approximately 91% of the assets sold to U.S. buyers, including 23% sold to Colorado, 10% to Utah, and 2% to North Dakota. The remaining nine percent was sold to international buyers from as far away as Australia, Israel, and Vietnam.

"We had a lot of happy customers after this auction with sellers getting great prices and buyers filling out their fleets for summer and fall work," said Chad Apland, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "Thank you to all our customers for continuing to put your trust in Ritchie Bros. For those unable to get what they wanted this week we have a ton of upcoming buying opportunities, including weekly featured online auctions at IronPlanet and Marketplace-E."

Five Big Sellers:

2001 Manitowoc 2250 300-ton self-erecting crawler crane – US$475,000

2016 Tesmec TRS1075 crawler bucket wheel trencher – US$275,000

2012 Caterpillar D8T crawler tractor – US$225,000

2014 Peterbilt 367 tri-drive hydro vac truck – US$200,000

2018 Dragon 9500-gallon tri-axle lead tank trailer – US$130,000

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: ROCKY MOUNTAIN REGIONAL (AUGUST 2021)

Gross Transaction Value (GTV): US$40+ million

Total Registered Bidders: 9,900+

Total Number of Lots: 3,900+

Total Number of Consignors: 600+

Ritchie Bros. will sell more than 35,000 equipment items and trucks in its upcoming events, including a Houston, TX auction on August 24 – 26; an Orlando, FL auction on September 2 – 3; and a Southeast Regional auction on September 9 - 10. The company also has weekly featured online auctions at IronPlanet.com and a daily reserved option with Marketplace-E.

