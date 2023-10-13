Risk of Severe COVID Outcomes Higher in People Taking Some Medications That Affect Their Immune System

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - People with arthritis often use medications that suppress or modulate their immune system. New Arthritis Research Canada's study aimed to understand the impact of these medications on the severity of COVID-19 consequences.

This research used British Columbia's administrative health data and studied participants 18 years or older who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were taking medications that affected their immune system, specifically immunosuppressive and immunomodulatory medications. The goal was to explore the risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes for the participants.

The study found that people who took mycophenolate mofetil within three months before a COVID-19 infection had a 108% higher risk of hospitalization and a 152% greater risk of ICU admission than people who didn't take this drug.

Additionally, people who took prednisone and other steroids within three months before a COVID-19 infection had a 63% greater risk of hospitalization, an 86% higher risk of ICU admission, and a 58% higher risk of death within 60 days of testing positive for COVID-19 than people who didn't take this drug. This research study found that even small doses of prednisone raised the risk of hospitalization.

"These findings can guide healthcare decisions," said Dr. Antonio Aviña-Zubieta, senior scientist at Arthritis Research Canada. "For example, prioritizing COVID booster vaccinations to protect people taking immunosuppressive and immunomodulatory medications who are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes. This is especially important during the fall and winter when COVID-19 cases tend to rise."

