Rising Food Prices Worry 90% of Canadians as Federal Election Nears

Abacus CEO David Coletto noted "affordability anxiety"2 is a defining issue in the upcoming federal election. Coletto commented: "Across every province, demographic group, and political tribe - Canadians are worried about keeping up with the cost of living. Food prices are an important part of that equation, and voters are looking to politicians for concrete solutions."

The cost of feeding a family of four is expected to rise by up to $400 this year.3 Amongst other factors increasing grocery bills, FCPC warned in April that grocery store consolidation and a challenging regulatory environment decrease choice, raise prices, and inhibit innovation.4 Canada's food industry lost 12 jobs per day, every day, from 2013 to 2018.

FCPC CEO Michael Graydon said the new Abacus poll sends a crystal clear message to politicians. "Canadians expect the government to make affordable food a priority, and they will vote with rising grocery bills in mind."

"Food is fundamental to Canada's future," Graydon continued. "Canadians are counting on government to help strengthen the food industry, so we can keep feeding Canadian families, buying Canadian crops, and creating Canadian jobs."

Highlighting the poll in its last message to Members of Parliament before the campaign season begins, FCPC urged politicians to commit support to Canada's food industry workers and the millions of Canadian families who rely on affordable, safe groceries every day.5

The food industry employs more Canadians (300,000) than any other manufacturing sector, in 6500 communities across the country, and buys 40% of the food Canadian farmers grow.

__________________________



1 https://abacusdata.ca/rising-food-costs-worry-89-of-canadians/ (to be posted 00.01, 18 June) 2 https://abacusdata.ca/memo-what-our-polling-on-affordability-anxiety-for-the-broadbent-institute-means-for-progressives-in-canada/ 3 https://toronto.citynews.ca/2018/12/04/food-price-report/ 4 https://www.fcpc.ca/News/View/ArticleId/440 5 http://www.fcpc.ca/foodisfundamental/candidate-pledge

Key poll results



90% of Canadians worry about rising food costs

70% of Canadians think food prices will continue to rise if the government does not prioritize strengthening the food industry, which will also hurt farmers and workers.

92% of Canadians think it is critically important to have a strong and sustainable food industry

METHODOLOGY: This survey was conducted by Abacus Data using an online panel of 2,500 Canadian residents 18 and over between May 8-12, with a margin-of-error of +/- 1.96 percent at the 95th confidence interval.

SOURCE Food & Consumer Products of Canada

For further information: Press contact: For media inquiries please contact pressinquiries@fcpc.ca or Katherine Cresto at +1 (202) 813-2582.

Related Links

http://www.fcpmc.com

