RiseTech Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - RiseTech Capital Corp. ("RiseTech" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: RTCC.P) announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "Commission") has revoked the cease trade order issued against the Company on May 6, 2019 (the "Cease Trade Order").

The Cease Trade Order was issued as a result of the Company's failure to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, it management's discussion and analysis related to the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, together with the related certificates (collectively, the "Disclosure Documents"), on or before the prescribed filing deadline of April 30, 2019 as required under National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and National Instrument 52-109, Certification of Disclosure of Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings, respectively.

The Company filed the Disclosure Documents on May 22, 2019 and the common shares resumed trading as of today's date, June 3, 2019.

The Company thanks its shareholders and supporters for their patience during the period that the Cease Trade Order was in effect.

About RiseTech

RiseTech is a Capital Pool Company governed by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. RiseTech's principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

For further information: Manny Padda, CEO of RiseTech, by email at info@risetechcapital.com or by telephone at 778-381-6322.