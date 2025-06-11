RISE WELCOMES ADWOA K. BUAHENE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

TORONTO, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Rise is pleased to announce Adwoa K. Buahene as incoming Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This appointment results from a comprehensive national search following Lori Smith's departure last year.

Rise, a Canadian charity that empowers individuals with mental health and addiction challenges to become entrepreneurs, has grown significantly since 2021. It has doubled its client reach, expanded its programs, and increased its lending capacity, recently disbursing its 1,000th loan. As Canadians face the ongoing pressures of socio-political and economic uncertainty, Rise offers crucial resilience-building training and financial support.

"I am inspired by Rise's work and thrilled to be joining when countless individuals across Canada can benefit from its innovative approach to mental health and financial well-being," says Adwoa.

Rise Board Chair, Philippe Savoy, welcomes Adwoa's enthusiasm and expertise.

"We're delighted to have Adwoa joining Rise as CEO," says Savoy. "As an experienced leader in the entrepreneurial and employment space, we know she's the right person to guide Rise into its next growth phase. Adwoa brings a wealth of strategic vision and operational expertise, a deep commitment to social impact, and an ability to connect authentically with people."

Adwoa has 20+ years of entrepreneurial and leadership experience in business, program development, and revenue generation. Her past endeavours include co-founding n-gen People Performance Inc., Vice President, Donor and Community Partnerships at Habitat for Humanity GTA, and CEO of the Toronto Region Immigrant Employment Council (TRIEC). Most recently, she ran the thought-leadership practice AkB Talent Edge, authoring works on better talent management, collaborating with clients to create greater equity, and hosting the Wellbeing Ignites Welldoing podcast.

"We've found an exceptional leader in Adwoa," says Boafoa Kwamena, Rise board member and Chair, Governance and Nominating Committee. "Our search was extensive, and we're thrilled to have found someone with a depth of experience in non-profit, fundraising and organizational strategy. She's an innovator, and her track record of inspiring performance and building diverse, inclusive workplaces will greatly benefit Rise and its clients."

Adwoa starts as CEO on June 16, 2025. Guided by her mantra 'learn, own, improve,' she will conduct a listening tour with Rise's national team, clients, and donors to learn the "secret sauce" behind its impact.

"I'm excited to understand Rise's past and present, so that, alongside the board, we can imagine a future where entrepreneurs nationwide realize their dreams of financial empowerment," she says. "I'm inspired by Rise clients' tenacity, strength and resilience. Entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy and labour market, and I look forward to leading an organization supporting such vital initiatives."

Rise empowers individuals with mental health and addiction challenges to become entrepreneurs and transform their lives. Through flexible financing, training, mentorship, and other tailored supports, Rise enables individuals to learn the skills and access the capital they need to build a small business for meaningful employment, economic empowerment and personal well-being. www.risehelps.ca

