Rise People Launches Rise Health Platform, Redefining Group Benefits Through Advisor Partnerships

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Rise People is proud to announce the official launch of Rise Health, its innovative group benefits platform designed to redefine how businesses and their advisors deliver value to employees across Canada.

With its new distribution model, Rise Health exclusively partners with top-tier advisors to deliver a seamless blend of cutting-edge technology and trusted expertise. This transformative approach strengthens advisors' ability to meet client needs while maintaining their essential role as trusted partners in delivering high-value employee benefits.

Rise People launches Rise Health, an innovative group benefits platform redefining employee benefits across Canada. (CNW Group/Rise People Inc.)

"Our mission is to empower advisors with tools that elevate their offerings and strengthen their relationships with clients," said Kimberley LeComte, President of Rise Health. "By combining our innovative technology with their unparalleled expertise, we create a powerful partnership that benefits businesses and their employees across the country."

What Sets Rise Health Apart

Rise Health is built to meet the evolving needs of Canadian businesses through:

Integrated Technology: A unified, user-friendly platform that combines group benefits, savings plans, payroll, and HR solutions, streamlining processes and driving efficiency.

Advisor-Centric Collaboration: Partnering exclusively with advisors to deliver personalized service and expert guidance to clients.

Flexibility and Reliability: Designed in collaboration with Canada's leading carriers to ensure scalable, high-quality solutions tailored to diverse business needs.

This unique distribution model enhances advisors' ability to deliver exceptional value while preserving their critical role in supporting businesses and employees.

"Advisors are the trusted connection between businesses and their benefits solutions," added LeComte. "Our goal is to enhance that relationship by equipping advisors with innovative tools and seamless support to help them thrive."

With a foundation in collaboration, integration, and innovation, Rise Health is setting a new standard for group benefits and wealth management in Canada. The platform's fully integrated nature ensures that businesses can streamline their operations while creating meaningful benefits experiences for their teams. For more information, visit risepeople.com.

SOURCE Rise People Inc.

Media Contact: Liam Cannon, VP of Marketing, Rise People, [email protected], (+1 888-393-3483)