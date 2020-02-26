Rise People Expands Leadership Team With the Appointment of Jeff Knisley as Vice President of Sales

HR Tech Leader Accelerates Growth Strategy with New VP of Sales to Serve Fast-Growing HR Technology Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ -- Rise People Inc. ("Rise"), a leading digital people management platform, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with Jeff Knisley as vice president of sales. Jeff takes on this new role as Rise continues its rapid growth in the ever-expanding HR tech market. Leading all direct and channel sales, Jeff will focus on accelerating adoption of the Rise platform and expanding advisor partner relationships as part of Rise's national partner program.

Jeff has led vast sales teams to success in the technology and logistics industries throughout his career. Most recently, Jeff led the expansion of Postmedia Network's advertising market share in western Canada following previous sales leadership roles at Yellow Pages, autoTRADER.ca, and UPS.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to Rise's leadership team. His wealth of knowledge in leading and building direct and channel sales teams will be critical as we scale into the mainstream of the HR technology market and drive for continued growth. We look forward to working with such a well-respected industry veteran and gaining from his leadership and proven success," said Rise's CRO, Julie Bevacqua.

"This is an exciting opportunity to join a talented team that is on the forefront of delivering innovative HR solutions to businesses across Canada," said Jeff Knisley, VP of sales at Rise. "I'm passionate about people management and know that Rise is taking the right approach to enabling employees of Canadian organizations of all sizes to perform their best. As a leader in the HR space, Rise's complete offering delivers real value to payroll and HR administrators and plan sponsors, and an unparallelled employee experience. It's an exciting time for the company, and I'm thrilled to be joining at the time when we are poised to scale rapidly for hypergrowth."

About Rise People

Rise People is Canada's first and only all-in-one people management platform. Rise offers a modern suite of employee engagement HR, benefits, and payroll solutions that is used by tens of thousands of employees across Canada. Rise is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, visit www.risepeople.com and schedule a demo to see how Rise can give you more choice, convenience, and savings.

For media inquiries, please contact Elizabeth The at [email protected].

