Rise Market Launches Home Delivery Service to Allow Access to Healthy Food and Supplements at Wholesale Prices

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Rise Market, a pioneering online marketplace that delivers a curated selection of healthy foods and supplements announced its launch in Ontario today. Affordable prices and its purpose-driven approach uniquely positions the company to meet the $15B grocery delivery market and the need of Canadian families to save on healthy foods while giving back to the community.

Launching with a catalogue of over 500 local products, Rise Market boasts a curated selection of premium healthy products with new brands being considered weekly. For just $60 per year (equivalent of $5 a month), families can access the discounted pricing model and get healthy foods delivered to their door at 20-40% less than traditional retailers.

Rise Market offers a diverse range of non-perishable goods that prioritizes Canadian companies wherever possible. The carefully curated selection saves significant shopping time through highly personalized dietary preferences (organic, vegan, keto, paleo, dairy-free, non-GMO, kosher).

Brands featured on the platform share similar values of health, sustainability and community impact that provide Canadians with healthy, natural food choices. Brands available through the platform include well-established staples Rawcology, Good Food for Good, Healthy Crunch, Blume, Propeller Coffee, Three Farmers and Vega.

With a mission to make healthy food accessible, Rise Market will further deliver on its promise to Canadian communities through the Rise & Shine initiative—a matching program that gifts a free membership to a frontline worker for every paid membership purchased. One dollar from each paid membership will be donated directly to local food banks alongside educational workshops.

"Supporting the local communities in which we serve is at the core of everything we do—from our discounted pricing all the way through to supporting small business owners," said Joel Fox, co-founder of Rise Market. "Healthy choices for all Canadians is a shared vision that we are proud to drive forward by breaking down the barriers to access healthy foods for less."

At launch, areas of operation span the Greater Toronto Area east-to-west from Oshawa to Cambridge, going as far north as Barrie. Shipping fees are waived for all orders over $59.

Early members that join Rise Market will receive a complimentary welcome box valued at $75 (more than the cost of the annual membership).

