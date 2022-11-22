Rise Market, A Revolutionary Online Health & Wellness Platform, Partners With Joyous Health

Health-focused Canadian brands join forces to make healthy living easy, affordable, and accessible to all.

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Rise Market, an online marketplace, offering the highest quality, healthy and sustainable products at member-only prices, today unveils its partnership with Joyous Health, who's founder, Joy McCarthy, has joined the company as an investor and brand advocate.

Through the partnership, McCarthy hopes to help wellness-focused consumers find affordable healthy living products, reducing the burden of high retail markups and food scarcity, especially during periods of higher inflation.

"This isn't about being a face of the brand or selling products but being an advocate for healthy living for all and bringing about awareness that living a holistic lifestyle is more accessible than you might think", said McCarthy. Much of Rise Markets appeal lay in the company's mission to the Canadian health and wellness ecosystem to provide members access to natural and organic products at wholesale prices.

Struggling with her own health issues, McCarthy founded Joyous Health in 2009 to share her passion for natural health. Combined with her education in holistic nutrition, she aims to educate and inspire others to take charge of their own health and discover that simple, healthy living is a life filled with joy. To this day, "the driving force for everything we do remains the same – to inspire people to live healthier, happier lives" added McCarthy.

As partners, the two are connected over the company's commitment to promoting local women-owned and led businesses and its deeply ingrained environmental and social values, including its Rise 'n Shine initiative that sees every paid membership matched with a free one for lower income families in need.

"Once I learned about their criteria for product selection, many of which are already part of my Joyous Health Approved initiative, and how they are supporting diverse founders and businesses, I knew that I wanted to support that mission" says McCarthy.

Likewise, Rise Market immediately felt a certain kinship in the core principles of Joyous Health. "We hadn't set out looking for a partner, but once we met Joy it just made sense. We're aligned across the board, from the importance of a natural, simple approach to optimal wellness, to our focus on sustainability, biodiversity, social impact, and product efficacy."

ABOUT RISE MARKET

Rise Market is an online membership platform that's pioneering a new way to make healthy food accessible for Canadians. For $5/month, members receive access to a curated selection of natural foods and supplements at 20-40% off traditional retail prices. The Toronto-based company is the only membership-based personalized eCommerce platform delivering over 2000+ locally sourced products filtered by dozens of dietary preferences and champions its Rise & Shine community initiative that sees each paid membership matched with a free one for lower income families.

ABOUT JOYOUS HEALTH

Joyous Health is a wellness and lifestyle brand, founded by Joy McCarthy, an award-winning Certified Holistic Nutritionist and best-selling author of The Joyous Cookbook, Joyous Detox and Joyous Health. The Canadian-based company is deeply rooted in education with the simple mission of helping people live healthier, happier lives. While food and recipes were the foundation of its early growth, Joyous Health has evolved into a wellness brand that touches on all areas of the wellness journey. In 2015, joyous Health set out to develop simple, natural everyday essentials and today have a range of products from skincare, hair care, body care and wellness teas with a focus on high-quality, locally sourced ingredients, when possible, that are both functional and accessible.

