TORONTO, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Hudson's Bay is proud to announce the exclusive launch of Rise Little Earthling, an affordable and quality kid's apparel brand focused on thoughtful style for modern little ones. Designed by Joe Mimran, the brand is built with three goals in mind: sustainability, creativity and comfort. From internationally-certified eco-friendly manufacturers, organic and recycled materials in both garment and packaging, soft 100% cotton feel on skin, and its comfort design, each piece is crafted with kids and parents in mind.

With a full-of-fun design aesthetic featuring a kaleidoscope of colour, modern patterns and shapes, the product sizes range from newborn to six years, and is consciously-priced. The collection is built around key moments: Party Time (dresses and rompers for occasion wear); Splash Time (swim and rainwear); Play Time (tees, leggings, shorts and bodysuits) and Dream Time (pyjamas and sleeper sets).

Designed to grow as kids do, Rise Little Earthling offers generous sizing, allowing for longer wear. Special details include enveloped necklines, elastic waistbands, and shaping to allow better fit for diapers—all designed with comfort at the forefront. The product is also tagless—so no fuss from kids easily irritated by labels.

"We know that parents are seeking affordable, style-forward and more sustainable options that suit their lifestyle," says Margot Johnson, Chief Business Officer, Hudson's Bay. "Hudson's Bay is making shopping for kids even easier - through innovations in stores including baby showrooms in select stores, to consciously-designed and quality brands like Rise Little Earthling - we are delivering for the entire family at every stage."

Serving as 'brand ambassadors' are the Rise Monsters—adorable characters that radiate positivity and affirmations tailored to individuality. The line-up includes Cosmo (he/him), the happy dreamer; Sydney (they/them), celebrator of differences; Chantelle (she/her), kind soul; Moonie (she/her), curious adventurer; Gogg (he/him), empathetic visionary; Catt (he/him), playful 'advocat'; Sunny (she/her), radiant optimist.

Rise Little Earthling is available exclusively at Hudson's Bay stores across Canada and on TheBay.com starting today.

Through a digital-first, purpose-driven lens, The Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. The Bay operates thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 84 Hudson's Bay stores. The Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivaled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok .

The Bay and Hudson's Bay operate under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America's oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

