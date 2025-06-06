Rise & Rank with RankPast Podcast -- Created Entirely by AI

VICTORIA, BC, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - What happens when you hand the mic to artificial intelligence and ask it to make local SEO... fun? You get the Rise & Rank with RankPast Podcast—a bold new show that's 100% powered by AI, from research and scripting to the voices, laughs, awkward silences, and even the marketing materials (including this press release).

The podcast kicks off with a Google Business Profile edition, which launched Tuesday, June 3rd. This 14-episode weekly series is built for local business owners who want to master their Google Business Profiles—without sitting through another boring SEO webinar. Each bite-sized episode delivers smart, strategic tips in a style that's punchy, witty, and surprisingly human.

The hosts? AI-generated personalities named Kai and Aileen (both conveniently featuring "AI" in their names). Their sidekick? A snorty little pug named Arti—short for artificial and based on the team's real-life office pug. This trio serves up SEO tips with personality, purpose, and a few well-timed umms and ahhs—also AI-generated.

Rise & Rank is built on a foundation of AI-driven content, using tools like ChatGPT and advanced text-to-voice generators for everything from scriptwriting to vocal performances. The show's cover art, visuals, and promos? Also AI-made. Behind the scenes, human editors ensure the final product is crisp, clear, and fun to listen to.

"We wanted to show what's possible when AI is used with intention," says RankPast Digital's founder Reese Richards, the show's producer. "This isn't just a tech experiment—it's a real educational resource, crafted by SEOs, powered by AI, and refined by humans who care about the experience."

New episodes drop every Tuesday, covering everything from setting up your Google Business Profile to flagging spam listings and decoding Insights—served with the sass, smarts, and humour of a morning talk show (if that talk show had zero human hosts).

"I see AI podcasts becoming a new way to share knowledge while making learning fun and effective," Richards adds.

Rise & Rank with RankPast Podcast: Google Business Profile can be found wherever you listen to podcasts. Learn more or subscribe for free at https://rankpast.com/gbp—and get access to the GBP Glow-Up Checklist and Competitor Audit.

About RankPast Digital:

RankPast is a digital marketing agency based on Vancouver Island, Canada, helping local businesses grow through SEO, automation, and AI-powered strategy.

SOURCE RankPast Digital Ltd

Media Contact: Reese Richards, https://rankpast.com, [email protected]