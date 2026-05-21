Nearly 8 in 10 Canadians would consider requesting money for a down payment on a home as a wedding gift

Highlights:

79% of respondents say they would consider requesting money for a down payment on a home instead of a traditional wedding gift.

Respondents in British Columbia are the most likely to request financial contributions toward a down payment in place of other wedding gifts.

Those in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Quebec are less likely than the average Canadian to request money towards a home as a wedding gift.

A majority of respondents (82%) would forgo or significantly scale back a wedding in order to put money towards a down payment on a home.

When asked to identify the biggest or most important purchase in a person's life, 83% of respondents said a home.

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - A recent Royal LePage® survey, conducted by Burson,1 suggests a majority of Canadian couples are willing to skip an expensive wedding celebration to afford the purchase of a home… or wish they had.

Nationally, of those planning a wedding or who have someone in their life who is, 79 per cent of respondents say they would consider requesting money for a down payment on a home instead of a traditional wedding gift (37% say definitely, and 42% say maybe). Of those respondents who are already married, 57 per cent say they would have liked to request money for a down payment on a home instead of a wedding gift; 10 per cent say they did in fact request money for their wedding.

"Few milestones carry more weight than buying a home or getting married. As the cost of living puts pressure on household budgets across the country, more Canadians are finding themselves having to make difficult trade-offs between the two – and in many cases, it's the wedding that gets scaled back," said Anne-Elise Cugliari Allegritti, Vice President of Research and Communications, Royal LePage.

_________________________________ 1 Burson used the Leger Opinion online panel to survey 1,717 adult residents across Canada. Oversamples were collected in Atlantic Canada as well as Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The survey was completed between March 27 and April 15, 2026. Weighting was applied to age and gender within regions and cities, based on 2021 census figures.

"There is no one-size-fits-all answer to the question 'rings or real estate?'. Every couple is different, and so are the circumstances under which they navigate these important life events. However, rising living costs – extending well beyond housing alone – are causing many Canadians to reassess how they prioritize major celebrations and long-term financial goals," she noted. "In the past, tradition may have dictated first marriage, then mortgage. Today, many couples are having to balance their desire for a once-in-a-lifetime wedding celebration with the reality of building equity and securing their financial future. For some, that means prioritizing getting into the housing market before walking down the aisle. Many people are recognizing that while a wedding is a beautiful one- or two-day event, a home is a lifetime investment."

When asked if they would forgo or significantly scale back a wedding to put money towards a down payment on a home, 46 per cent of respondents across Canada say definitely; 36 per cent say maybe. When thinking back to their own wedding, over half (55%) of married respondents say they would have forgone or significantly scaled back a wedding to put money towards a down payment on a home.

According to The Knot's 2025 Global Wedding Report, the average wedding costs approximately $33,000 USD, before a honeymoon or wedding rings (more than $45,000 CAD).2

"With weddings, couples have more options when it comes to lowering costs – trimming the guest list, choosing a more modest venue, or cutting back on extravagant extras. Housing offers less flexibility, without compromising on size or location. As a result, some couples are choosing to trade the champagne toasts for a sizable down payment because they know that while you can always throw a party later, you may not always be able to find your forever home at today's prices."

According to the survey, when asked an open-ended question about the biggest or most important purchase a person will make in their lifetime, an overwhelming majority of Canadians (83%) identified buying a home.

"The fear of being priced out of the housing market, especially in the most expensive markets across southern Ontario and British Columbia's lower mainland, has become a more powerful motivator than the pressure to have a perfect wedding," Cugliari Allegritti added.

"Both decisions are deeply personal, and it's completely understandable if scaling back a wedding, or choosing to marry before you're mortgage-ready, brings up complicated feelings. And, every couple navigates a unique set of circumstances, from cultural traditions and family support, to individual financial goals. But, there's no universal rulebook for how life is supposed to unfold. Doing things in the order that makes the most financial sense for your individual circumstances is always the right call – because however you get there, the happily ever after is yours to define."

_________________________________ 2 2025 Global Wedding Report, The Knot, August 13, 2025

Royal LePage 2026 Survey: Rings vs Real Estate - Data Chart: rlp.ca/table-2026-rings-vs-real-estate

REGIONAL SUMMARIES

ONTARIO

In Ontario, of those planning a wedding or who have someone in their life who is, 40 per cent of respondents say they would definitely request money for a down payment on a home instead of a traditional wedding gift; 44 per cent say maybe.

Of those respondents who are already married, 57 per cent say they would have liked to request money for a down payment on a home instead of a wedding gift; 13 per cent say they did in fact request money for their wedding.

"In Toronto, many couples are choosing to purchase a home before getting married. With the cost of entering the housing market among the highest in Canada, many buyers are prioritizing saving for a down payment over spending heavily on a large or luxury wedding. At the same time, moderating home prices have created more accessible opportunities for renters who have been waiting for the right moment to enter the market," said Tom Storey, sales representative and head of The Storey Team, Royal LePage Signature Realty in Toronto.

Storey added that condos act as an important first step into home ownership for many first-time buyers, with plans to eventually move into a larger property as their needs evolve and they build equity over time.

"Whether or not couples are requesting money specifically towards a down payment, we're certainly seeing wedding gifts increasingly take the form of cash contributions. This can provide meaningful support for furnishing, renovating or settling into a first home," he said. "For couples balancing both a wedding and a home purchase, tools like the First Home Savings Account can be an effective way to build savings toward a future down payment while benefiting from tax advantages."

When asked if they would forgo or significantly scale back a wedding to put money towards a down payment on a home, 46 per cent of respondents in Ontario say definitely; 40 per cent say maybe. When thinking back to their own wedding, 58 per cent of married respondents say they would have forgone or significantly scaled back a wedding to put money towards a down payment on a home.

"In 2026, homes are out of reach for many people, so putting them somewhat back in reach is a great idea."

– Gen X survey respondent, Ontario

Royal LePage 2026 Survey: Rings vs Real Estate - Data Chart: rlp.ca/table-2026-rings-vs-real-estate

QUEBEC

In Quebec, of those planning a wedding or who have someone in their life who is, 32 per cent of respondents say they would definitely request money for a down payment on a home instead of a traditional wedding gift; 37 per cent say maybe.

Of those respondents who are already married, 53 per cent say they would have liked to request money for a down payment on a home instead of a wedding gift; five per cent say they did in fact request money for their wedding.

"Buying a property has officially replaced having a wedding as the first serious commitment for couples in Quebec," said Julien Jacoby-Boissy, residential estate agent, Royal LePage Triomphe in Montreal. "Today, the priority is clear: secure your financial future through property early on in the relationship, and save the celebration for later, as bricks and mortar have become the true foundation on which to build a family life."

Jacoby-Boissy noted an increasingly common trend – couples buying an investment property in a recreational or suburban market while renting their primary residence in the city.

"Quebecers are unique on both fronts: compared to the rest of Canada, we are the least likely to be married and the least likely to be homeowners. Culturally, we take a different approach to these milestones. What is certain is that long-term financial stability is a top priority, but must be balanced with quality of life."

When asked if they would forgo or significantly scale back a wedding to put money towards a down payment on a home, 40 per cent of respondents in Quebec say definitely; 27 per cent say maybe; the lowest instance among the provinces. When thinking back to their own wedding, 40 per cent of married respondents say they would have forgone or significantly scaled back a wedding to put money towards a down payment on a home.

"I've always thought it was a shame to spend all that money on just one day."

– Boomer survey respondent, Quebec

Royal LePage 2026 Survey: Rings vs Real Estate - Data Chart: rlp.ca/table-2026-rings-vs-real-estate

BRITISH COLUMBIA

In British Columbia, of those planning a wedding or who have someone in their life who is, 43 per cent of respondents say they would definitely request money for a down payment on a home instead of a traditional wedding gift; an equal amount (43%) say maybe; the highest instance among the provinces.

Of those respondents who are already married, 64 per cent say they would have liked to request money for a down payment on a home instead of a wedding gift; nine per cent say they did in fact request money for their wedding.

"In British Columbia, it has become more common for couples to take a long-term approach when balancing major life milestones such as getting married and buying a home. Weddings remain an important milestone, but many couples are becoming more intentional about how they allocate their money and are prioritizing home ownership over a large celebration," said Adil Dinani, sales representative, Royal LePage West Real Estate Services in Vancouver. "For some, that means delaying a wedding altogether or opting for a smaller ceremony so they can direct more of their savings toward entering the housing market, especially with the rising cost of housing."

Dinani noted that this shift reflects a broader change in mindset among today's buyers, who are placing greater emphasis on financial security and shared goals.

"Many first-time buyers in our market are couples who have both been renting before purchasing together, rather than situations where one partner already owns a home. Today's buyers are being more thoughtful about how they spend and save, especially as the overall cost of living remains high," Dinani added. "There is less emphasis on the scale of the wedding itself and more focus on creating a strong financial foundation, because while a wedding is a moment in time, home ownership can shape the next chapter of their lives."

When asked if they would forgo or significantly scale back a wedding to put money towards a down payment on a home, 54 per cent of respondents in British Columbia say definitely; 33 per cent say maybe. When thinking back to their own wedding, 66 per cent of married respondents say they would have forgone or significantly scaled back a wedding to put money towards a down payment on a home.

"A house is an asset that grows in value and puts a roof over your head long after the wedding cake is gone and the dress is boxed up. A one-day party just can't compete with having your own place and the financial security that comes with it."

– Gen Z survey respondent, British Columbia

Royal LePage 2026 Survey: Rings vs Real Estate - Data Chart: rlp.ca/table-2026-rings-vs-real-estate

ALBERTA

In Alberta, of those planning a wedding or who have someone in their life who is, 36 per cent of respondents say they would definitely request money for a down payment on a home instead of a traditional wedding gift; 45 per cent say maybe.

Of those respondents who are already married, 64 per cent say they would have liked to request money for a down payment on a home instead of a wedding gift; nine per cent say they did in fact request money for their wedding.

"More couples today are living together before marriage, which naturally opens the door to purchasing a home before setting a wedding date. In Calgary, home prices have appreciated rapidly in recent years, prompting many couples to prioritize saving for a home over spending heavily on a wedding, out of concern they could be priced out of the market," said Natosha Wareham-Bakker, sales representative, Royal LePage Benchmark in Calgary.

"Many young couples view it as a choice between investing in a single day versus investing in their long-term future. As a result, we're seeing more people opt for smaller backyard celebrations, mountainside elopements or scaled-back ceremonies after directing much of their budget toward purchasing their first home. For those who choose to marry first, home ownership is still very much a goal, but often one that is delayed while they rebuild savings."

When asked if they would forgo or significantly scale back a wedding to put money towards a down payment on a home, 42 per cent of respondents in Alberta say definitely; 38 per cent say maybe. When thinking back to their own wedding, 55 per cent of married respondents say they would have forgone or significantly scaled back a wedding to put money towards a down payment on a home.

"A wedding doesn't have to be expensive, but home prices continually rise."

– Millennial survey respondent, Alberta

Royal LePage 2026 Survey: Rings vs Real Estate - Data Chart: rlp.ca/table-2026-rings-vs-real-estate

ATLANTIC CANADA

In Atlantic Canada, of those planning a wedding or who have someone in their life who is, 42 per cent of respondents say they would definitely request money for a down payment on a home instead of a traditional wedding gift; 40 per cent say maybe.

Of those respondents who are already married, half (51%) say they would have liked to request money for a down payment on a home instead of a wedding gift; 10 per cent say they did in fact request money for their wedding.

"Across Atlantic Canada, many young couples often prioritize home ownership before having a wedding. Previous generations had more flexibility to pursue major life milestones like buying a home and planning a wedding at the same time, but today's buyers are much more focused on long-term financial stability and investing in their futures," said Tanya Colbo, sales representative, Royal LePage Atlantic in Halifax. "Many couples want to enter the housing market when conditions are favourable, whether that involves lower interest rates or less competition, and are choosing to purchase a home first and plan a wedding at a later date once they feel more financially secure and have a better understanding of the costs associated with home ownership.

"Family support continues to play a major role in helping first-time buyers enter the market, with gifted down payments becoming increasingly common. At the same time, many couples are scaling back their wedding plans, postponing honeymoons or opting for smaller ceremonies in order to prioritize home ownership and building equity," Colbo added. "Young couples are much more conscious of the long-term value of investing in a home, and for many buyers today, establishing that financial foundation comes before hosting a large wedding celebration."

When asked if they would forgo or significantly scale back a wedding to put money towards a down payment on a home, 55 per cent of respondents in Atlantic Canada say definitely; 41 per cent say maybe. When thinking back to their own wedding, 61 per cent of married respondents say they would have forgone or significantly scaled back a wedding to put money towards a down payment on a home.

"[Buying a home] would be a gift that keeps on giving because a home will always appreciate in value."

– Boomer survey respondent, New Brunswick

Royal LePage 2026 Survey: Rings vs Real Estate - Data Chart: rlp.ca/table-2026-rings-vs-real-estate

MANITOBA & SASKATCHEWAN

In Manitoba and Saskatchewan, of those planning a wedding or who have someone in their life who is, 23 per cent of respondents say they would definitely request money for a down payment on a home instead of a traditional wedding gift; 42 per cent say maybe. Thirty-three per cent of respondents say they would not request money, the highest incidence among the provinces.

"We commonly see newly engaged or newly married couples entering the housing market, either shortly after getting married or while planning a wedding in the near future. It's also not uncommon for couples who purchased property independently earlier in life to sell their first home, or convert it into a rental property, as part of their transition into a shared marital home," said Tyler Hall, sales representative, Royal LePage Prime Real Estate in Winnipeg.

"In Winnipeg, wedding socials – commonly referred to as a Stag and Doe in other parts of the country – remain a longstanding tradition and continue to play an important role in helping couples raise funds for their celebrations. Because of this, there is often less pressure on couples to request financial support specifically for a home purchase. Compared to many major Canadian cities, Winnipeg remains relatively affordable, though we have seen weddings become more modest in scale in recent years as couples place greater focus on their long-term financial goals."

Of those respondents who are already married, 48 per cent say they would have liked to request money for a down payment on a home instead of a wedding gift; 16 per cent say they did in fact request money for their wedding.

"Low housing inventory in Regina continues to be a persistent challenge, and it's prompting many young people to enter the housing market with a significant other, regardless of whether or not marriage is immediately part of the plan. At the same time, rising rental costs are making home ownership appear increasingly attractive by comparison. When monthly mortgage payments are close to the cost of rent, many buyers feel more motivated to purchase, often prioritizing a home over a large wedding celebration," said Leah Graham, sales representative, Royal LePage Next Level in Regina.

"As home prices continue to rise, we're also seeing more parents increasingly step in to provide financial support to help their children enter the market. Many couples view their first marital home as a long-term investment and are aiming for a property that can accommodate their future plans, rather than settling for a smaller detached property as a starter home. For many couples in Regina, establishing financial stability and building equity early has become a higher priority than hosting an elaborate wedding."

When asked if they would forgo or significantly scale back a wedding to put money towards a down payment on a home, 48 per cent of respondents in Manitoba and Saskatchewan say definitely; 32 per cent say maybe. When thinking back to their own wedding, 50 per cent of married respondents say they would have forgone or significantly scaled back a wedding to put money towards a down payment on a home.

"People are mostly well-established before marriage and already own most of the traditional wedding gifts. Money for a down payment would be a big leg up for the newlyweds."

– Boomer survey respondent, Manitoba

Royal LePage 2026 Survey: Rings vs Real Estate - Data Chart: rlp.ca/table-2026-rings-vs-real-estate

Royal LePage resources for couples searching for their marital home:

About the Burson Survey

Burson used the Leger Opinion online panel to survey 1,717 adult residents across Canada. Oversamples were collected in Atlantic Canada as well as Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The survey was completed between March 27 and April 15, 2026. Weighting was applied to age and gender within regions and cities, based on 2021 census figures. No margin of error can be associated with a non-probability sample (i.e., a web panel in this case); however, for comparative purposes, a probability sample of 1,717 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2%, 19 times out of 20, and findings from smaller subsamples should be interpreted with the understanding that their associated margin of error increases.

About Royal LePage

Serving Canadians since 1913, Royal LePage is the country's leading provider of services to real estate brokerages, with a network of approximately 20,000 real estate professionals in over 670 locations nationwide. Royal LePage is the only Canadian real estate company to have its own charitable foundation, the Royal LePage® Shelter Foundation™, which has been dedicated to supporting women's shelters and domestic violence prevention programs for more than 25 years. Royal LePage is a Bridgemarq Real Estate Services® company, a TSX-listed corporation trading under the symbolTSX:BRE. For more information, please visit www.royallepage.ca.

Royal LePage® is a registered trademark of Royal Bank of Canada and is used under licence by Bridgemarq Real Estate Services®.

SOURCE Royal LePage Real Estate Services

For further information, please contact: Charmaine de Silva, Burson on behalf of Royal LePage, [email protected], (604)-360-2328