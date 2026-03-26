Median house price forecast to increase 4.0% in Canada's cottage market in 2026; upward price momentum sustained by limited supply

Highlights:

Canada's recreational markets are expected to see an increase in single-family home prices in 2026, with Manitoba and Saskatchewan forecast to see the highest level of price appreciation at 5.5%.

The weighted median price of a single-family home in Canada's recreational property market increased 4.3% year over year in 2025 to $581,300.

Nationally, the weighted median price of a single-family waterfront property decreased 5.2% year over year, while that of a condominium increased 2.1%.

Single-family homes in Atlantic Canada recorded the highest year-over-year price appreciation in 2025, rising 11.8%.

35% of Royal LePage® recreational property experts reported an increase in the number of full-time residents moving back to urban centres over the past year.

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - According to Royal LePage, the median price of a single-family home in Canada's recreational regions is forecast1 to increase 4.0 per cent in 2026 to $604,552, compared to 2025. Despite ongoing consumer caution amid economic and political tensions, constrained housing supply relative to buyer demand is expected to place modest upward pressure on recreational property prices in the year ahead.

"Concerns about the state of global affairs are certainly on the minds of many Canadians right now, including recreational property buyers, and are tempering demand in parts of the country. At the same time, limited supply is supporting price gains in many markets," said Phil Soper, president and CEO, Royal LePage. "New developments in these regions remain relatively rare, and many properties are tightly held by families for generations. This scarcity preserves the exclusivity of these markets and provides price stability, even when buyers are feeling cautious."

In 2025, the weighted median price2 of a single-family home in Canada's recreational property regions increased 4.3 per cent year over year to $581,300. When broken out by housing type, the weighted median price of a single-family waterfront property decreased 5.2 per cent year over year to $717,600 in 2025, while the weighted median price of a standard condominium increased 2.1 per cent to $418,600 during the same period.

"Several years have now passed since the gold-rush pandemic era that saw recreational property prices rise at a record pace. Today, the market has moderated, with low single-digit price appreciation becoming the norm in most regions," said Soper. "While sales and prices among waterfront properties softened modestly in Ontario and BC, this category of land is structurally limited, and the number of homes that can be built along these shorelines is finite. This inherent scarcity continues to support property prices in this segment."

According to a survey of Royal LePage recreational real estate market professionals across the country,3 more than half (52%) reported similar demand from buyers for recreational homes compared to the same time last year, while 26 per cent reported less demand. Meanwhile, 61 per cent of respondents reported that the average days on market has increased in their region compared to the year prior. Forty-eight per cent of respondents reported similar inventory compared to last year, while 28 per cent reported lower levels of supply.

"Like the urban residential market, it's important not to paint the recreational housing sector with a broad brush. While there has been some softening of buying activity in recreational property markets, conditions vary from coast to coast," said Soper. "Some markets, particularly in Atlantic Canada and Alberta, have seen stronger demand and renewed activity, while others, including in parts of Ontario, have experienced more moderate price appreciation.

"Across these markets, the core buyer groups remain largely unchanged. Retirees planning to relocate to cottage country full time and urban residents seeking a weekend escape continue to drive demand, drawn by the lifestyle and sense of retreat that Canadian recreational properties have to offer."

_______________________________ 1 Royal LePage's national and provincial forecasts are weighted medians based on a weighted model using sales in each region. 2 Royal LePage's national and provincial weighted median home prices are based on a weighted model using sales in each region. 3 A national online survey of 130 brokers and sales representatives serving buyers and sellers in Canada's recreational property regions was conducted between February 20, 2026, and March 19, 2026.

'Buy Canadian' movement fuels underlying market demand

Amid ongoing economic and political tensions with the United States, many Canadians continue to respond to tariffs and "51st state" rhetoric with their wallets, shifting their spending toward domestic products, services and vacation spots. Canadian travel to the U.S. continues to decline – according to Statistics Canada, return trips to the U.S. were down 14.5 per cent in February 2026, compared to the same month in 2025.4

Many Canadians have increasingly turned their recreational retreat plans north of the border, favouring domestic destinations where they can avoid exchange-rate fluctuations and geopolitical stressors.

In 2026, 40 per cent of recreational property experts reported that the 'Buy Canadian' movement has led to an increase in inquiries from domestic buyers of recreational real estate in their area. Similarly, 13 per cent of experts reported an increase in inter-provincial buyers in their region compared to the same time last year; 54 per cent reported approximately the same amount compared to a year ago.

"Canadians are continuing to swap traditional cross-border getaways for at-home alternatives, trading Florida oceanfronts for Ontario lakes, or Arizona deserts for British Columbia forests. Research we conducted in mid-2025 indicated that 54% of Canadians who own property in the U.S. plan to sell, with many intending to reinvest those proceeds back into Canadian real estate. This could provide a meaningful lift to the market for cottages, cabins and chalets," said Soper.

Canada's recreational destinations continue to attract interest internationally. One third (33%) of recreational property experts reported an increase in the number of American buyers inquiring about recreational real estate in their area over the past year.

"Canada's recreational markets continue to attract American buyers, supported by a strong U.S. dollar, confidence in our economic and political stability, and for many, a break from the sharper political climate south of the border," Soper continued.

"Three years ago, Canada introduced a ban on foreign homebuyers to address housing supply challenges. Combined with a pullback in Canadians purchasing U.S. property, cross-border activity has dropped considerably. However, most recreational properties are exempt from the ban, helping to sustain international demand in these regions. Together, these factors are reinforcing demand, as both domestic and cross-border buyers see enduring value in Canada's recreational property markets."

_________________________________ 4 Leading indicator of international arrivals to Canada, February 2026, Statistics Canada, March 10, 2026

Return-to-office mandates draw recreational residents back to cities

Return-to-office mandates have been creating renewed activity in urban markets across Canada. Increasingly, workers are returning to brick-and-mortar offices for more days each week as major employers recall staff, boosting demand for downtown commercial space and increasing foot traffic in core neighbourhoods.5

The shift is also being felt in recreational housing markets. As commuting requirements grow, some homeowners who relocated to recreational regions during the remote-work era are reconsidering their living arrangements, with a number choosing to move closer to urban communities.

More than one third (35%) of recreational property experts said in the last year they have noticed an increase in the number of full-time residents moving back to urban centres as return-to-work mandates take effect.

"At the height of the pandemic, many Canadians found comfort in the privacy and space of a cottage or cabin. With the wide availability of high-speed internet, many chose to live and work in the country full time," said Soper. "Several years later, fully remote work is becoming less common as companies call employees back to the office in an effort to rebuild in-person collaboration. As a result, some of those who relocated in the early part of the decade are finding the commute unsustainable and are returning to city centres, reserving their lakeside properties for weekends and summer getaways."

________________________________ 5 Widespread return-to-office mandates expected to spur tight commercial market conditions in major Canadian cities this year, Royal LePage, February, 2026

Royal LePage 2026 Spring Recreational Property Price Forecast and 2025 Price Data Chart (national and regional): rlp.ca/table_2026springrecreationalpropertyreport

REGIONAL SUMMARIES

ATLANTIC CANADA

In 2025, the weighted median price of a single-family home in Atlantic Canada's recreational property market increased 11.8 per cent year over year to $344,100, compared to 2024. During the same period, the weighted median price of a single-family waterfront property increased 10.1 per cent to $354,100, while the weighted median price of a standard condominium increased 11.2 per cent to $357,100.

According to a Royal LePage survey of recreational property experts, 54 per cent of respondents in Atlantic Canada reported less inventory this year compared to 2024; 38 per cent reported similar inventory levels, and 77 per cent reported similar demand. In the region, 46 per cent of experts said that the average days on market has increased since this time last year.

"The South Shore recreational market continues to attract buyers looking for coastal properties that offer lifestyle appeal and long-term investment value," said Corey Huskilson, sales representative, Royal LePage Atlantic in South Shore, Nova Scotia. "Demand and inventory levels are similar to last year, though buyers are taking more time to evaluate their options, resulting in slightly longer days on market. Well-located waterfront cottages and move-in-ready homes continue to attract the strongest interest."

Huskilson noted that the buyer demographic in the region has shifted slightly in recent years. "Most activity today is being driven by Canadians purchasing recreational properties for personal use as a secondary residence rather than purely as an investment opportunity. Although inter-provincial demand has eased since the peak pandemic years, the South Shore remains an appealing destination for those seeking a retreat within Canada. As we move toward the spring and summer seasons, we expect steady demand as buyers begin actively searching for properties they can enjoy during the warmer months."

According to the survey, more than half (54%) of recreational property experts in the Atlantic region reported an increase in the number of American buyers inquiring about recreational real estate in their area over the past year. Meanwhile, 61 per cent of recreational property experts reported an increase in inquiries from domestic buyers of recreational real estate in their area.

"Demand for recreational properties in Newfoundland has remained stable, similar to this time last year, with activity largely driven by people returning to the area after working away for many years, as well as those entering retirement," said Mike Turner, broker and owner, Royal LePage Turner Realty in Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador. "Inventory has declined, though days on market have remained relatively consistent, reflecting stable conditions overall."

Turner added that most buyers are seeking recreational properties for personal use as a secondary residence or vacation home. "Demand from inter-provincial buyers has softened slightly over the past year, while interest from buyers intending to use these properties for investment or rental purposes remains strong. Looking ahead, I expect activity in 2026 to remain steady, reflecting last year's balanced conditions of strong demand and modestly improved supply."

The median price of a single-family home in Atlantic Canada's recreational regions is forecast to increase 5.0 per cent in 2026.

Royal LePage 2026 Spring Recreational Property Price Forecast and 2025 Price Data Chart (national and regional): rlp.ca/table_2026springrecreationalpropertyreport

QUEBEC

In 2025, the weighted median price of a single-family home in Quebec's recreational property market increased 7.3 per cent year over year to $465,700, compared to 2024. During the same period, the weighted median price of a single-family waterfront property increased 2.4 per cent to $545,600, while the weighted median price of a standard condominium increased 5.8 per cent to $378,700.

According to a Royal LePage survey of recreational property experts, approximately one third (34%) of respondents in the province of Quebec reported an increase in inventory compared to 2024. Thirty-eight per cent of respondents reported similar demand compared to this time last year, while 34 per cent reported an increase. In the region, more than half (55%) of experts said that the average days on market has increased compared to this time last year.

"Buying a vacation home is first and foremost a lifestyle choice, and the lack of new developments in sought-after areas, such as the Laurentians, the Eastern Townships or Charlevoix, keeps constant pressure on prices," said Dominic St-Pierre, senior vice-president of business development, Royal LePage. "Another factor explaining the limited inventory is the desire to carefully preserve recreational properties within families from generation to generation. This creates scarcity, maintains the market's exclusivity and supports property values, even in times of economic uncertainty."

According to the survey, 38 per cent of recreational property experts in Quebec reported an increase in the number of American buyers inquiring about recreational real estate in their area over the past year. Meanwhile, 42 per cent of recreational property experts reported an increase in inquiries from domestic buyers of recreational real estate in their area.

The demographic makeup of buyers in Quebec's recreational property market is constantly evolving, marked by a growing interest in permanent residences rather than mere seasonal holiday homes. This trend is evident in the Laurentians, the Eastern Townships and Gaspésie, where a convergence of baby boomers, pre-retirees and remote workers is quietly reshaping the regional landscape, as they settle there on a more permanent basis.

St-Pierre continues: "This demand is driven by a diverse range of profiles, from city dwellers seeking an occasional retreat to households that now view the vacation home as a cornerstone of their lifestyle and a safe haven for their family wealth. This trend is further strengthened by the arrival of hybrid-work professionals seeking properties that combine reliable internet connectivity with the tranquillity of natural surroundings."

The median price of a single-family home in Quebec's recreational regions is forecast to increase 4.0 per cent in 2026.

For more regional insights into the province of Quebec's recreational property markets, click here: rlp.ca/2026springrecreationalpropertyreport_QC

Royal LePage 2026 Spring Recreational Property Price Forecast and 2025 Price Data Chart (national and regional): rlp.ca/table_2026springrecreationalpropertyreport

ONTARIO

In 2025, the weighted median price of a single-family home in Ontario's recreational property market was virtually flat, increasing 0.4 per cent year over year to $631,100, compared to 2024. During the same period, the weighted median price of a single-family waterfront property decreased 5.0 per cent to $809,900, while the weighted median price of a standard condominium decreased modestly by 0.6 per cent to $484,400.

According to a Royal LePage survey of recreational property experts, about half (49%) of respondents in Ontario reported similar inventory this year compared to 2024. Additionally, 58 per cent of respondents reported similar demand. In the province, 66 per cent of experts said that the average days on market has increased since this time last year.

"Demand in Muskoka's recreational market is being driven largely by buyers searching in the upper price tiers who are less sensitive to broader market pressures and interest rate increases. Inventory levels and overall demand are relatively similar to this time last year, though properties are sitting slightly longer on the market," said John O'Rourke, broker, Royal LePage Lakes of Muskoka.

"Short-term rental by-laws across Muskoka, including licence caps, mandatory 'summer breaks' and waiting periods for new owners, have made the market less appealing for investors seeking rental income. As a result, most buyers today are purchasing primarily for personal use as a vacation property rather than as an income-generating asset. While demand for luxury recreational homes remains stable, economic uncertainty and changing buyer priorities are expected to keep overall market activity relatively subdued through 2026," said O'Rourke.

According to the survey, 25 per cent of recreational property experts in Ontario reported an increase in the number of American buyers inquiring about recreational real estate in their area over the past year. Meanwhile, 36 per cent of recreational property experts reported an increase in inquiries from domestic buyers of recreational real estate in their area.

"Activity in the Rideau Lakes recreational market remains relatively steady, with balanced inventory levels and sustained buyer interest, similar to the conditions we saw last year," said Pauline Aunger, broker of record, Royal LePage Advantage Real Estate in Rideau Lakes, Ontario. "While average days on market have increased slightly, indicating that buyers are taking more time to make decisions, overall interest in the region remains consistent. Many buyers are retirees seeking waterfront properties for full-time living, and we are also seeing interest from those exploring rental opportunities. Overall, the Rideau Lakes market is expected to remain balanced through 2026, supported by steady demand and improved choice for buyers."

The median price of a single-family home in Ontario's recreational regions is forecast to increase 2.0 per cent in 2026.

Royal LePage 2026 Spring Recreational Property Price Forecast and 2025 Price Data Chart (national and regional): rlp.ca/table_2026springrecreationalpropertyreport

MANITOBA & SASKATCHEWAN

In 2025, the weighted median price of a single-family home in the Manitoba and Saskatchewan recreational property market increased 4.6 per cent year over year to $281,400 compared to 2024. During the same period, the weighted median price of a single-family waterfront property increased 5.7 per cent to $477,400.

According to a Royal LePage survey of recreational property experts, 50 per cent of respondents in the region reported similar inventory this year compared to 2024. Meanwhile, 50 per cent of experts said that the average days on market has decreased compared to last year.

"The 2026 North Saskatchewan recreational market is off to a steady and promising start, with typical winter conditions temporarily slowing early activity. As the season unfolds and temperatures begin to rise, momentum is expected to build, bringing increased interest and energy to the market. This market remains small and exclusive, driven largely by local demand. Buyers range from those seeking modest, family-friendly cabins to others searching for luxury recreational retreats along one of the many lakefronts," said Lou Doderai, broker and owner, Royal LePage Icon Realty in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. "While demand remains stable, inventory has not kept pace, leaving fewer options for buyers. Recreational properties in this region are often passed down through generations, limiting supply and contributing to a slower turnover of listings. As a result, limited inventory continues to place upward pressure on prices, a trend likely to persist unless additional listings or new construction increases supply."

According to the survey, 25 per cent of recreational property experts in the region reported an increase in inquiries from domestic buyers of recreational real estate in their area.

"The Interlake Region is especially popular for its beaches, boating, fishing and campgrounds, attracting strong domestic demand from Manitobans looking to make the most of the summer season. Winnipeg residents, in particular, continue to be a key driver of activity in the region, as many city dwellers look for a weekend escape along one of the area's many inland lakes," said Tyler Bucklaschuk, sales representative and broker, Royal LePage JMB & Associates in Gimli, Manitoba. "While prices have increased in recent years, the region still offers good value for buyers seeking an accessible cottage getaway close to home. Momentum is already building heading into the spring and summer months, and properties have begun moving off the market more quickly. With strong local interest expected to continue, the Interlake recreational market will remain active throughout the year."

The median price of a single-family home in Manitoba and Saskatchewan's recreational regions is forecast to increase 5.5 per cent in 2026.

Royal LePage 2026 Spring Recreational Property Price Forecast and 2025 Price Data Chart (national and regional): rlp.ca/table_2026springrecreationalpropertyreport

ALBERTA

In 2025, the weighted median price of a single-family home in Alberta's recreational property market increased 10.8 per cent year over year to $859,800, compared to 2024. During the same period, the weighted median price of a single-family waterfront property increased 2.3 per cent to $690,500. As a large and popular recreational destination, Canmore's real estate market has a significant impact on prices in Alberta, with its luxury properties in proximity to Banff National Park.

According to a Royal LePage survey of recreational property experts, 63 per cent of respondents in Alberta reported similar inventory this year compared to 2024; 38 per cent reported less inventory. And, 63 per cent of respondents also reported similar demand compared to last year. In the province, 63 per cent of experts said that the average days on market has increased since this time last year.

"Despite broader economic pressures, demand for recreational homes in Canmore has remained steady this past year, with days on market declining and prices continuing to trend upward. Much of this demand is coming from three main buyer groups: future retirees who plan to eventually live in the area full time, buyers looking for a recreational property with part-time rental potential, and parents with teenagers who want to share their love of mountain recreation with their kids," said Brad Hawker, associate broker, Royal LePage Solutions. "What all of these buyers have in common is a desire to be close to world-class skiing, hiking and biking. As a result, features like mountain views, open layouts and plenty of storage for outdoor gear tend to be high on buyers' wish lists."

We are also seeing a growing share of buyers coming from outside the province, driven in part by the broader 'Buy Canadian' movement as Canadians increasingly look to domestic recreational destinations. With demand remaining steady, home prices in the Canmore region are expected to see moderate growth through the spring and summer months, provided the Iran War does not dampen consumer confidence."

According to the survey, 25 per cent of recreational property experts in Alberta reported an increase in the number of American buyers inquiring about recreational real estate in their area over the past year. Meanwhile, 38 per cent of recreational property experts reported an increase in inquiries from domestic buyers of recreational real estate in their area.

"Demand for recreational properties on Wabamun Lake and Lac Ste. Anne is largely fuelled by the growing population of Edmonton, where many buyers are looking for a weekend escape less than an hour from home. This steady interest has helped support prices, even as local residential market conditions have softened over the past year," said Tom Shearer, broker, Royal LePage Noralta Real Estate. "As Edmonton continues to attract new residents from Ontario and British Columbia, many buyers are drawn to the familiarity of lakeside recreation during the summer months. Many are searching for a lakefront property they can enjoy with family and friends for years to come, often with the intention of passing it down through generations."

Shearer noted it is also common for transactions to occur outside of the MLS system, as lakeside cabins are frequently transferred within families, with properties being handed down from grandparents to the next generation.

"The market is driven as much by emotional attachment as by financial considerations," added Shearer. "With Edmonton's population continuing to expand, the Wabamun Lake and Lac Ste. Anne markets are expected to remain active through 2026."

The median price of a single-family home in Alberta's recreational regions is forecast to increase 2.5 per cent in 2026.

Royal LePage 2026 Spring Recreational Property Price Forecast and 2025 Price Data Chart (national and regional): rlp.ca/table_2026springrecreationalpropertyreport

BRITISH COLUMBIA

In 2025, the weighted median price of a single-family home in British Columbia's recreational property market increased 2.8 per cent year over year to $1,039,600, compared to 2024. During the same period, the weighted median price of a single-family waterfront property decreased 14.8 per cent to $1,501,800, while the weighted median price of a standard condominium decreased 3.1 per cent to $404,500.

According to a Royal LePage survey of recreational property experts, 57 per cent of respondents in British Columbia reported similar inventory this year compared to 2024; 48 per cent reported less demand. In the province, 69 per cent of experts said that the average days on market has increased compared to this time last year.

"Tight restrictions on short-term rentals continue to pose a significant challenge to the Okanagan real estate market, as they are only permitted in primary residences or homes with a special licence. Exemptions to this legislation are expected to come into effect this year," said Francis Braam, broker and owner, Royal LePage Kelowna. "But, the appetite for recreational properties in the region amongst buyers and investors has markedly declined as a result, especially in the multi-family residential segment."

Braam noted a lack of available supply of single-family detached homes has supported price appreciation in this category.

"The local market currently offers a limited selection of recreational single-family properties, as the bulk of our seasonal inventory is concentrated in the multi-family segment. While activity in that specific sector remains quiet for the time being, we anticipate both transaction volume and pricing to remain stable through the remainder of 2026."

According to the survey, 43 per cent of recreational property experts in British Columbia reported an increase in the number of American buyers inquiring about recreational real estate in their area over the past year. Meanwhile, 39 per cent of recreational property experts reported an increase in inquiries from domestic buyers of recreational real estate in their area.

"Whistler remains one of Canada's top recreational destinations – both in winter and summer. And, demand for real estate in this region continues to be strong," said Frank Ingham, associate broker, Royal LePage Sussex in Pemberton. "Sales continue to be driven primarily by buyers from Vancouver's Lower Mainland, though we've noted a steady uptick in both domestic and American inquiries over the past year. While inventory remains stable, buyers are becoming increasingly discerning; with enough supply currently available, they are willing to wait for a property that aligns perfectly with their specific needs for a secondary residence. This is particularly evident in the luxury segment, where we've seen a slight increase in demand for premium amenities and prime locations."

Ingham noted: "Activity is expected to increase in the coming months, with stable interest rates supporting buyer confidence. This will likely result in an increase in property values as well."

The median price of a single-family home in British Columbia's recreational regions is forecast to increase 1.5 per cent in 2026.

Royal LePage 2026 Spring Recreational Property Price Forecast and 2025 Price Data Chart (national and regional): rlp.ca/table_2026springrecreationalpropertyreport

About the Royal LePage Spring Recreational Property Report

The Royal LePage Spring Recreational Property Report compiles insights, data and forecasts from 50 real estate markets. Median price data was compiled and analyzed by Royal LePage for the period between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024. Data was sourced through local brokerages and boards in each of the surveyed regions. Royal LePage's national and provincial weighted median home prices and forecasts are based on a weighted model using sales in each region. Data availability is based on a transactional threshold and whether regional data is available using the report's standard housing types. Prices may change from previous reports due to a change in the number of participating regions.

About the Royal LePage Recreational Property Advisor Survey

A national online survey of 130 brokers and sales representatives serving buyers and sellers in Canada's recreational property regions was conducted between February 20, 2026, and March 19, 2026.

About Royal LePage

Serving Canadians since 1913, Royal LePage is the country's leading provider of services to real estate brokerages, with a network of approximately 20,000 real estate professionals in over 670 locations nationwide. Royal LePage is the only Canadian real estate company to have its own charitable foundation, the Royal LePage® Shelter Foundation™, which has been dedicated to supporting women's shelters and domestic violence prevention programs for 25 years. Royal LePage is a Bridgemarq Real Estate Services® Inc. company, a TSX-listed corporation trading under the symbolTSX:BRE. For more information, please visit www.royallepage.ca.

Royal LePage® is a registered trademark of Royal Bank of Canada and is used under licence by Bridgemarq Real Estate Services® Inc.

List of Royal LePage recreational property experts:

Atlantic Canada

Annapolis Valley, NS

Logan Morse, Broker/Manager

Royal LePage Atlantic

[email protected]

902-680-5752

Avalon Peninsula, NL

Len King, Broker

Royal LePage Property Consultants

[email protected]

709-743-3861

Cape Breton, NS

Ian Hamilton, Owner

Royal LePage Anchor Realty

[email protected]

902-225-0344

Central Newfoundland, NL

Mike Turner, Broker/Owner

Royal LePage Turner Realty

[email protected]

709-424-6517

Shediac, NB

Shannon Aufrey, Broker of Record

Royal LePage Atlantic

[email protected]

506-380-2522

South Shore, NS

Corey Huskilson, Sales Representative

Royal LePage Atlantic

[email protected]

902-293-3780

Quebec

Antoine-Labelle and Argenteuil RCMs

Pierre Vachon, Residential and Commercial Real Estate Broker

Royal LePage Humania

[email protected]

514-512-1598

Avignon, Bonaventure and La Côte-de-Gaspé (RCMs)

Christian Cyr, Residential and Commercial Real Estate Broker

Royal LePage Village

[email protected]

418-392-9927

Bromont and Memphrémagog RCM

Véronique Boucher, Residential Real Estate Broker

Royal LePage Au Sommet

[email protected]

450-525-2318

Charlevoix RCM

Mathieu Harvey, Residential Real Estate Broker

Royal LePage Blanc & Noir

[email protected]

418-633-6784

Collines-de-l'Outaouais and Papineau RCMs

Annick Fleury, Residential Real Estate Broker

Royal LePage Vallée de l'Outaouais

[email protected]

819-592-5152

La Côte-de-Beaupré and La Jacques-Cartier RCMs

Michele Fournier, Vice President and Chartered Real Estate Broker

Royal LePage Inter-Québec

[email protected]

418-930-9021

Les Appalaches RCM

Mélissa Roussin, Residential and Commercial Real Estate Broker

Royal LePage Pro

[email protected]

418-333-2214

Les Laurentides and Pays-d'en-Haut RCMs

Éric Léger, Real Estate Broker

Royal LePage Humania

[email protected]

450-227-7474

Matawinie and Montcalm RCMs

Éric Fugère, Residential Real Estate Broker

Royal LePage Habitations

[email protected]

514-799-2847

Ontario

Bruce Peninsula

Chris Amyot, Sales Representative

Royal LePage RCR Realty

[email protected]

519-649-8081

Haliburton County

Chris James, Sales Representative

Royal LePage Lakes of Haliburton

[email protected]

705-457-2414

Kawartha Lakes

Guy Masters, Broker of Record

Royal LePage Kawartha Lakes Realty

[email protected]

705-328-4234

Lake Erie Shoreline

Deanna Gunter, Branch Manager

Royal LePage NRC Realty

[email protected]

905-688-4561

Land O'Lakes & Tweed

Diana Cassidy-Bush, Sales Representative

Royal LePage ProAlliance Realty

[email protected]

613-966-6060

Mid Lake Huron, Huron & Perth County

Jeff Bauer, Broker/Owner

Royal LePage Heartland Realty

[email protected]

519-525-7448

Muskoka

John O'Rourke, Broker/Owner

Royal LePage Lakes of Muskoka

[email protected]

705-645-5257

The North Channel - Rural East (Echo Bay, Desbarats, Bruce Mines, Thessalon, Iron Bridge, North Shore, Huron Shore)

Mariola Morin, Broker

Royal LePage Northern Advantage

[email protected]

705-206-3110

Orilla & surrounding townships (Oro-Medonte, Severn & Ramara)

Anastasia Langiano, Broker of Record

Royal LePage Real Quest Realty

[email protected]

705-327-9999

Ottawa Valley

Jessica Fay, Broker

Royal LePage Team Realty

[email protected]

613-717-2393

Peterborough County (Peterborough & The Kawarthas)

Chiarina Payne, Broker/Manager

Royal LePage Frank Real Estate

[email protected]

705-748-4056

Rideau Lakes

Pauline Aunger, Broker of Record

Royal LePage Advantage Real Estate

[email protected]

613-285-9158

Southern Georgian Bay (Meaford, Thornbury, Wasaga Beach, Collingwood)

Desmond von Teichman, Broker/Owner

Royal LePage Locations North

[email protected]

705-444-7063

St. Joseph Island

Jonathan Stewart, Branch Manager

Royal LePage Northern Advantage

[email protected]

705-971-5520

Manitoba & Saskatchewan

Interlake Region, MB

Tyler Bucklaschuk, Sales Representative/Broker

Royal LePage JMB & Associates

[email protected]

204-642-8576

Lac du Bonnet, MB

Rolf Hitzer, Broker/Owner

Royal LePage Top Producers Real Estate

[email protected]

204-960-2159

North Central Saskatchewan (Christopher Lake, Emma Lake, Candle Lake, Waskesiu Lake & Elk Ridge), SK

Lou Doderai, Broker/Owne

Royal LePage Icon Realty

[email protected]

306-960-7925

Alberta

Canmore

Brad Hawker, Associate Broker

Royal LePage Solutions

[email protected]

403-678-7557

Lac Ste. Anne & Wabamun Lake

Tom Shearer, Broker/Owner

Royal LePage Noralta Real Estate

[email protected]

780-993-1515

Pigeon Lake

Ryan Howey, Broker/Owner

Royal LePage Parkland Agencies

[email protected]

780-361-7882

British Columbia

Central Okanagan

Francis Braam, Broker/Owner

Royal LePage Kelowna

[email protected]

250-860-1100

Comox Valley, Denman Island, Hornby Island & Mt. Washington

Val Wright, Sales Representative

Royal LePage In The Comox Valley

[email protected]

250-334-7460

Invermere

Barry Benson, Broker/Owner

Royal LePage Rockies West Realty

[email protected]

250-342-5809

North Okanagan

Monty Davis, Broker/Owner

Royal LePage Downtown Realty

[email protected]

250-545-5371

Pemberton & Whistler

Frank Ingham, Associate Broker

Royal LePage Sussex

[email protected]

604-230-8167

SOURCE Royal LePage Real Estate Services

For further information, please contact: Charmaine de Silva, Burson on behalf of Royal LePage, [email protected], (604)-360-2328