Ring of Fire Metals Progresses Sustainable Mine Studies

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Ring of Fire Metals (RoF Metals) has commenced two studies exploring the use of wind power and atmospheric carbon removal as part of planning for a net zero emissions mine in Northern Ontario's Ring of Fire.

Stephen Crozier, RoF Metals VP Sustainability, said the findings from a study of the wind energy resource conducted by global renewable energy company Windlab earlier this year were promising.

"Our primary focus in the development of Eagle's Nest is to implement low emissions technologies throughout the operation, wherever possible," he said.

"We are encouraged by the results of the initial wind study and believe there is good potential to generate clean energy using wind turbines in the area, which we will further define with additional study in the near term.

"Other options for complimentary low and no-emission generation, including biomass, pumped hydro and solar, are also being investigated to supplement clean wind energy production if needed."

Following completion of the Windlab study, RoF Metals installed a Vaisala WindCube® lidar for the collection of more detailed data.

"Unlike traditional tower installations, lidar devices obtain measurements throughout the air column from the base to the top of the turbine blades rather than just at the hub," said Stephen.

"We have already started collecting detailed data using WindCube® and will continue throughout the seasons to track natural weather variability.

"Data from both studies will then be matched with projected power demand to guide modelling of power generation and storage options for the proposed Eagle's Nest mine.

"Ultimately we would like to be able to draw upon and potentially supply to Ontario's power grid when it is expanded to northern communities."

RoF Metals is also participating in the DETAILS project with Dr Liam Bullock at Geosciences Barcelona, an institute of the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (GEO3BCN-CSIC), to investigate the potential to use mine tailings to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

"The tailings from ultramafic nickel deposits have been shown to have the potential to absorb significant quantities of carbon dioxide, and there may be ways we can speed up the rate that this happens," said Stephen.

"We have provided Geosciences Barcelona with samples of tailings from the Eagle's Nest project and they are evaluating their potential for carbon dioxide absorption. We hope to be able to use our tailings to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and safely and permanently store it underground."

About our partners:

Windlab is a global renewable energy company and provider of the WindScape technology, a world-leading atmospheric modelling and wind energy assessment technology developed by Australia's premier scientific research institute, the CSIRO. Windlab is majority owned by Squadron Energy, a member of the Tattarang group of companies.

WindCube® was provided by Vaisala, a global leader in weather, environmental and industrial measurements headquartered in Finland and providing a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services.

The CSIC (or Spanish National Research Council) is the largest public research institution in Spain. Dr Liam Bullock's European Union-funded DETAILS (Developing enhanced weathering methods in mine tailings for CO2 sequestration, H2020-EU.1.3.2. Grant ID: 101018312) project is being hosted by Geosciences Barcelona (GEO3BCN-CSIC) and supervised by Dr. Jose Luis Fernandez Turiel, GEO3BCN-CSIC researcher.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. Ring of Fire Metals does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Ring of Fire Metals and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in connection with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

About Ring of Fire Metals

Ring of Fire Metals holds the most important mineral deposits in the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario. Our Eagle's Nest project is a high-grade nickel, copper and platinum group element (PGE) deposit. This deposit has the potential to be a catalyst for developing additional downstream processing capability in Ontario and establishing the Province as a globally-significant producer of battery materials. We are committed to responsibly developing critical minerals, such as nickel, copper, cobalt, chrome, platinum and palladium, that are needed to support the transition to a low-carbon future.

