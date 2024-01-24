Ring in the Year of the Dragon with Unforgettable Lunar New Year Celebrations at Cadillac Fairview Shopping Centres in Metro Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Lunar New Year is almost here, and Cadillac Fairview (CF) is ready to celebrate with the return of dazzling decorations, engaging in-person programming and exclusive promotions at its two shopping centres in Metro Vancouver.

With the Year of the Dragon expected to bring power, luck and success, CF is preparing to usher in this prosperous year with enhanced decorations, entertainment, activities, music and promotions at both CF Pacific Centre and CF Richmond Centre.

Both of these locations will come alive with the return of CF's beloved "supertrees," an immersive and vibrant décor display, inspired by Singapore Marina Bay's Supertrees. The shopping centres will also be decorated with refreshed floor decals of this year's Chinese zodiac sign the dragon.

Guests are invited to a kick-off Lunar New Year celebration event with cultural performances including martial arts, Chinese dances, traditional eye dotting ceremonies, dragon and lion parades and more.

"Cadillac Fairview is so excited to celebrate the Lunar New Year again with refreshed decorations and vibrant programming," said Louise Della Fortuna, Director, Regional Marketing. "During this special time of year, our guests can come together and enjoy the festivities with new parades, martial arts performances and lion and dragon dances at several of our properties. We want to wish all our visitors happiness and good fortune for the year ahead as we welcome the Year of the Dragon."

Enchanting traditional entertainment

To celebrate Lunar New Year, both properties will feature special entertainment including additional dragon dance, lion dances and traditional music, to create a festive atmosphere for guests while they shop and explore the celebrations.

Spectacular Lunar New Year performances and experiences

CF Pacific Centre (February 16th from 2pm - 3pm)

CF Pacific Centre's Lunar New Year show will include a parade with dragon and lion dances throughout the property, traditional eye dotting, green grabbing, and an appearance by the God of Fortune. Other spectacular performances include:

Dragon Dance & God of Fortune Pictures: February 11th , 11-11:45am (TD Plaza)

, (TD Plaza) Lion Dance : February 13th , 5-6pm (throughout the mall)

: , (throughout the mall) Chinese Dragon Art & Dragon Calligraphy: February 15th , 4-6pm (L2 H&M)

, (L2 H&M) CF Music: February 18th , 2:30-4:30pm (L2 H&M)

CF Richmond Centre (February 11th from 2pm-3pm)

The Lunar New Year show at CF Richmond Centre will celebrate the holiday with a visit from the God of Fortune, a parade with dragon and lion dances throughout the property, traditional eye dotting and green grabbing. Other spectacular performances include:

Lion Dance : February 13th , 5-6pm (Main Galleria)

: , (Main Galleria) Chinese Dragon Art & Dragon Calligraphy: February 14th , 5-7pm (Old Navy Court)

, (Old Navy Court) CF Music: February 18th , 1-3pm (Dining Terrace/Main Galleria)

, (Dining Terrace/Main Galleria) Dragon Dance & God of Fortune Pictures: February 21st , 1-1:45pm (Dining Terrace/Main Galleria)

CF SHOP! card x UnionPay bonus gift offer

This year, CF will bring back its special bonus CF SHOP! card promotion for guests paying for purchases with UnionPay at both CF Richmond Centre and CF Pacific Centre. From February 10th to 18th, shoppers will receive a limited-edition Year of the Dragon gift card and can take advantage of one of the following offers:

Buy $1,000 get a $50 bonus CF SHOP! card

get a bonus CF SHOP! card Buy $3,000 get a $150 bonus CF SHOP! card

get a bonus CF SHOP! card Buy $5,000 get a $300 bonus CF SHOP! Card

For more information on participating CF shopping centres and to check out exclusive Lunar New Year retail promotions, please visit www.cfshops.com .

