Rimrock Banff to Join Emblems Collection: A New Era of Mountain Luxury in North America

BANFF, AB, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Rimrock Banff, one of the most iconic retreats in the Canadian Rockies, is poised to redefine mountain luxury as the first Emblems Collection property in North America. Owned by Oxford Properties Group and a capital partner, the resort will undergo a fully transformative renovation beginning in October 2025 and will reopen in summer 2026 as a flagship for Accor's newest luxury collection brand, blending its storied legacy with a visionary redesign.

Rimrock Banff, Emblems Collection (CNW Group/The Rimrock Banff) Rimrock Banff, Emblems Collection Infinity Pool Rendering (CNW Group/The Rimrock Banff) Emblems Collection (CNW Group/The Rimrock Banff)

Nature, Heritage, and a Sense of Place

Poised high above the Bow Valley, just minutes from downtown Banff, the property balances seclusion with proximity to the Banff Gondola and historic Upper Hot Springs. Though the current resort opened in 1993, this site has welcomed visitors since the early 1880s, when travellers first arrived seeking its natural springs for rejuvenation. For more than a century, this intimate retreat has embodied Banff's spiritual calm, cultivating a legacy of timeless charm, renewal, and elevated hospitality.

For decades, Rimrock Banff has offered a sanctuary in the heart of Banff National Park — a place of sweeping mountain vistas and a deep, immersive connection to nature. Its reinvention marks a new era, one that elevates its essence while preserving the authenticity guests have long cherished. The Emblems Collection brings together exceptional properties, each one defined by a unique identity, intimate sense of place, and a refined, enduring elegance.

"We don't just open hotels. We craft tomorrow's legacy. Rimrock Banff, Emblems Collection will be more than a luxurious retreat; it will be a place where the beauty of nature and the sophistication of Emblems come together to offer an unparalleled experience. As the first Emblems property in North America, it represents our vision for the brand: distinctive, intimate, and deeply connected to its surroundings. We are proud to bring this vision to life in collaboration with Oxford Properties Group, a trusted partner whose deep expertise and commitment to excellence are instrumental in shaping this next chapter for luxury hospitality in Canada."

— Maud Bailly, CEO of Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery and Emblems

Visionary Redesign Rooted in Nature

Studio Collective, renowned for its immersive and emotive design philosophy, is spearheading the visionary redesign at Rimrock Banff, Emblems Collection, shaping a contemporary retreat that seamlessly balances modern refinement and sustainability with raw natural beauty. This evolution introduces captivating new elements that redefine the guest experience, including: a breathtaking mountainside infinity pool with sweeping views of the Bow Valley, vitality pools, ice immersion bathing, panoramic saunas, meditation rooms, movement studios, and an expedition centre designed to offer guests insight into the adventures and activities available in the iconic Canadian Rockies. Wellbeing at the resort will be prioritized through thoughtful curation, offering year-round, season-to-season immersion within the natural elements while fostering profound introspection and exploration.

Emblems' Signature Approach to Intimate Luxury

Rimrock Banff, Emblems Collection will be a serene mountain retreat where nature and luxury exist in perfect harmony. Uninterrupted views of the national park's wild beauty will be preserved and enhanced, immersing guests in a renewed sense of place that captures the charismatic allure of the Canadian Rockies. At the heart of this new chapter are enhanced experiences centering on wellness, connection, and sensory-rich dining, with new restaurant and bar experiences drawing inspiration from the land and seasons, as well as the stories of Banff.

"Rimrock Banff has represented a place of relaxation, adventure, and luxury for travellers and local residents alike for generations. Alongside our longtime partners at Accor, we're proud to be reinvesting in this landmark destination and reimagining it as a new expression of quiet mountain luxury as the first ever Emblems Collection property in North America. Through this visionary redevelopment, Oxford will build on Rimrock's storied legacy by delivering a timeless and elevated hospitality experience that helps drive tourism to the Canadian Rockies while maintaining its historic identity. It is a unique and exciting opportunity that perfectly encapsulates our long-term conviction in the future of Canadian hospitality and deep commitment to investing in Canada, where we have announced over $2B of investment activity in the past month."

— Tyler MacDonald, Senior Vice President and Head of Hotels at Oxford Properties Group

Rimrock Banff, Emblems Collection's upcoming transformation is a key step in Emblems' global expansion, which includes iconic projects such as Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa, Emblems Collection in the UK, a renowned country house and British heritage icon near Bath; the Elatos Resort, Emblems Collection in Greece, an eco-wellness sanctuary on Mount Parnassus set to open in 2026; and Hotel Bellevue Cortina d'Ampezzo, Emblems Collection in Italy, a masterpiece of alpine luxury also scheduled for 2026. Emblems is on track to reach 15 properties signed by 2025, with its first property opening at the end of this year in Europe. The addition of Rimrock Banff, Emblems Collection marks the beginning of Emblems' presence in North America, setting the stage for further growth in the region.

Please find visuals here.

ABOUT RIMROCK BANFF, EMBLEMS COLLECTION

Poised on Sulphur Mountain with sweeping views of the Bow Valley, Rimrock Banff, Emblems Collection offers a refined expression of quiet mountain luxury in the heart of Canada's most iconic national park. An exclusive hideaway for modern-day, experience-driven travellers, the resort blends elegant hospitality with immersive adventure, providing bespoke experiences that foster a deeper connection to Banff's untamed wilderness. As part of Emblems Collection, a curated portfolio of exceptional luxury hotels and resorts worldwide, Rimrock Banff, Emblems Collection embraces the distinctive spirit of its surroundings, combining contemporary elegance with locally inspired authenticity. From panoramic alpine vistas to thoughtfully designed guest experiences, this is where outdoor exploration, culture, and deep restoration in nature converge.

rimrockresort.com



ABOUT EMBLEMS COLLECTION

Emblems Collection is a curated portfolio of exceptional luxury hotels and resorts worldwide. From iconic heritage mansions to serene nature retreats and striking architectural signatures, each property embodies culture, creativity, and craftsmanship. With a refined sense of place and understated elegance, Emblems offers exclusive experiences for discerning travelers. Found in prime city locations or breathtaking natural settings, these hotels blend intimate, residential charm with world-class hospitality. The first Emblems properties will debut in Europe in 2025, with a goal of 60 establishments globally by 2032. Emblems Collection is part of Accor, a world-leading hospitality group with 5,600 hotels in over 110 countries and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a loyalty program and booking platform providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

emblemscollection.com | all.com | group.accor.com

ABOUT OXFORD PROPERTIES GROUP

Oxford Properties Group ("Oxford") is a leading global real estate investor, developer and manager. Established in 1960, Oxford and its portfolio companies manage approximately C$80 billion of assets across four continents on behalf of their investment partners. Oxford's owned portfolio encompasses logistics, office, retail, multifamily residential, life sciences, credit and hotels in global gateway cities and high-growth hubs. A thematic investor with a committed source of capital, Oxford invests in properties, portfolios, development sites, debt, securities and real estate businesses across the risk-reward spectrum. Together with its portfolio companies, Oxford is one of the world's most active developers with 30 projects currently underway globally across all major asset classes. Oxford is owned by OMERS, the Canadian defined benefit pension plan for Ontario's municipal employees. For more information on Oxford, visit www.oxfordproperties.com.

Media Contacts:

Audrey De Sousa

Senior Director Corporate Communication

[email protected]

Anastasia Martin-Stilwell

Regional Director of Public Relations, Canada's Western Mountain Region

Fairmont Hotels + Rimrock Banff, Emblems Collection

[email protected]

SOURCE The Rimrock Banff