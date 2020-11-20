Scales leading firm's Canada presence, expanding services in growing market segments

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ -- Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc. ("Rimkus"), a worldwide provider of forensic engineering and Architectural and Engineering (A&E) consulting services, announced the strategic acquisition of Canada-based IRC Building Sciences Group ("IRC") and Quebec-based Le Groupe IRC. The acquisition aligns with Rimkus' growth strategy, expanding the company's reach and services across Canada.

"This acquisition is consistent with Rimkus' overall strategy and objective to grow internationally as well as expand our core service lines. We could not be more excited about what this partnership means for the employees of both of our companies." said Curtis Brown, Chairman and Executive Director, Rimkus Consulting Group. "IRC is an established Canadian firm with an entrepreneurial spirit and an excellent reputation for professional expertise and customer service across its practice areas."

"IRC is one of Canada's foremost Consulting firms, providing sustainable building performance solutions for both new and existing buildings. They are leaders in the assessment, design, remediation and evaluation of roofing, building envelope, structural, and pavement systems," said Robert Kocher, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rimkus Consulting Group. "Combined, our teams share a deep commitment to bring value to our clients by providing unsurpassed consulting services to the customers of both companies. This acquisition significantly expands our service offerings and geographic footprint in Canada and positions Rimkus as the top choice for our current and future customers in Canada."

"We're honoured to join the Rimkus family and to work alongside their team of seasoned and established experts," said Albert Duwyn, President, IRC Building Sciences Group. "Our two companies are aligned in our shared vision of being a global leader in engineering and consulting. Together, we will continue to provide and expand our professional expertise and customer service to our valued clients across Canada."

Rimkus operates more than 70 offices across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom with a consulting network of more than 650 experts. Century Equity Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Rimkus on this acquisition.

About Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc.

Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc. is a worldwide provider of forensic consulting and architectural and engineering services to insurance companies, law firms, corporations and government agencies. Rimkus assists clients in the responsive and timely resolution of claims and disputes, as well as restoration design services, facilities risk assessments, and due diligence property condition assessments. For more than 35 years, the company's team of professional engineers, architects, scientists, and technical specialists has been recognized for its commitment to service excellence by local, national, and international business communities. For more information, visit www.rimkus.com.

About IRC Building Sciences Group

With more than 35 years of experience, IRC Building Sciences Group has become one of Canada's largest Engineering and Consulting firms specializing in the assessment, design, remediation, and quality observation of Roofing, Building Envelope, Structural, and Pavement systems. Headquartered in Toronto Ontario, IRC has 15 regional offices servicing Canada from coast to coast with highly qualified engineers, registered roof consultants, technicians, technologists, roofing, building envelope, and structural specialists that enables our firm to provide competent, sensible, and sustainable solutions to our clients. For more information, visit www.ircgroup.com.

