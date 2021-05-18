Visitors are asked to plan ahead to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

WASAGAMING, MB, May 18, 2021 National historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas offer Canadians places to enjoy the mental and physical benefits of being outdoors and opportunities to discover history, while respecting the guidance of public health experts.

May 21, 2021, Riding Mountain National Park is pleased to welcome visitors for the 2021 summer visitor season. Riding Mountain National Park follows the guidance and public health orders set out by the province of Manitoba. All visitors are recommended to regularly check the Riding Mountain National Park website (https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/pn-np/mb/riding/) and social media for up-to-date information about available services and facilities and Government of Manitoba webpages for updates on current public health orders.

The health and safety of visitors, employees and all Canadians is of the utmost importance to Parks Canada. Before visiting, there are a few things that everyone should remember:

Plan ahead. The Parks Canada website provides detailed information on what locations are open, what to expect, how to prepare, and what services are available. Be sure to check the website before you travel.

Follow travel restrictions and respect the guidance of public health experts. We all need to do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep one another safe. It is important to always follow travel restrictions, even when visiting national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas.

Make safe choices. Choose activities that correspond with your level of experience in order to avoid injury and/or getting lost and help minimize the demands placed on emergency response, search and rescue teams, and on the health care system.

Be self-sufficient. Pack a kit that includes extra hygiene supplies such as hand sanitizer, soap, masks or face coverings, garbage bags and a tablecloth. You should be prepared to bring your own water and food.

Leave no trace. Help us keep this special place clean by using appropriate garbage containers or by taking all your garbage with you.

. Help us keep this special place clean by using appropriate garbage containers or by taking all your garbage with you. Respect wildlife. Learn more about the wildlife in the Riding Mountain National Park before you visit, remember to never feed wildlife, always give them space, maintain a clean campsite, respect closures and speed limits, and keep your dog on a leash at all times.

Further information and tips to help ensure a safe and enjoyable visit are available on the Parks Canada website at: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/voyage-travel/securite-safety/covid-19-info/covid-19-visite-visit.

This year, Riding Mountain National Park is excited to announce the completion of renovations at the Visitor Centre. This project stems from a $3.6 million federal infrastructure investment providing the Visitor Centre with major renovations, new exhibits, improved accessibility and much more. The Visitor Centre will feature new digital and interactive displays, as well as new exhibits revolving around the theme "Riding Mountain is Home" – to the Anishinabe (Anishinabe Homeland), to forest and parkland ecosystems (Wilderness Home), to park residents (Home Away from Home), to generations of visitors (Historic Home), and Parks Canada protects and manages the ecosystems in the park to maintain and restore ecological integrity (Good Housekeeping). All are welcome here. We look forward to celebrating the new exhibits with visitors once health restrictions permit museums and exhibits to reopen safely.

Along with continued day use, this year will also include the gradual resumption of camping at Lake Audy which will begin on May 21, 2021, with the opening of the three oTENTiks. Unserviced campsites in the north end of the campground will reopen on June 30, 2021 and remain available until October 10, 2021.

"Over the past year, so many Canadians have benefited from the health and wellness benefits that come from being outdoors and in nature. I too have taken every opportunity to get outside. National historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas offer countless opportunities for Canadians to safely connect with nature and history while following the guidance of public health authorities to help limit the spread of COVID-19. I am looking forward to the 2021 visitor season as Parks Canada places allow us to enjoy the outdoors and create lasting memories close to home at Riding Mountain National Park."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"For Parks Canada, the health and wellbeing of visitors, employees, and all Canadians are of the utmost importance. The Parks Canada team is working extremely hard to provide a safe, clean, and healthy experience at Riding Mountain National Park and everyone can play an important role. Visitors should make every effort to plan ahead, respect travel restrictions, follow the guidance of public health experts, make safe choices, and leave no trace when visiting outdoor spaces. By working together, we can ensure a safe and enjoyable 2021 visitor season for all."

Ron Hallman

President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

Riding Mountain is home to a staggering diversity of living things. The windswept grasslands and deep, silent forests, of secretive wolf packs, of orchids and lilies, of lakes and wetlands singing with life. Riding Mountain National Park is in Treaty 2 Territory, where we work with Anishinabe, First Nations from treaties 2, 4, and 1. We honour, acknowledge, and recognize Indigenous contributions to the park, the province, and Canada.

is home to a staggering diversity of living things. The windswept grasslands and deep, silent forests, of secretive wolf packs, of orchids and lilies, of lakes and wetlands singing with life. is in Treaty 2 Territory, where we work with Anishinabe, First Nations from treaties 2, 4, and 1. We honour, acknowledge, and recognize Indigenous contributions to the park, the province, and . The Visitor Centre renovations improve services for many visitors. The work included a new HVAC system, improvements to the building exterior, new roof, upgraded and refinished flooring, four new modern washrooms featuring inclusive design, new reception and merchandise area, and a new deck and pergola outside to enjoy the adjacent gardens. In addition, the facility is now going to be open year-round, has a kitchen servery (for food service) and will be available to rent for meetings, special events and private gatherings.

Five electric vehicle charging stations are available for visitors to use in the townsite of Wasagaming. They are located at the main parking lot and the smaller parking lot across from the Visitor Centre.

. They are located at the main parking lot and the smaller parking lot across from the Visitor Centre. The Parks Canada app makes trip planning for first-time visitors to Parks Canada locations across the country even simpler. Visitors can now find Learn-to Camp content in the app and can obtain information on proper camping equipment, tips, and recipes. Visitors can even plan their entire trip itinerary and create a camping checklist.

