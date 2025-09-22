RideCo Statement in Response to Via Transportation Press Release

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - RideCo, the leader in on-demand transit solutions, responded today to the announcement made by Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA).

RideCo respects the Court's process and notes that Tuesday's post-trial rulings are intermediate steps in the same District Court. RideCo looks forward to full review by the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals.

Throughout this case, RideCo has acted in good faith to defend itself and to ensure continuity of service for its customers. As a result of trial and post-trial proceedings, Via's damages claim was cut by more than 85%, one asserted patent was invalidated, and the scope of Via's remaining patents was substantially narrowed. The litigation relates only to a small segment of RideCo's microtransit business. The litigation has never concerned and does not affect RideCo's other microtransit use-cases or its paratransit operations that continue to grow significantly, and which represent the vast majority of RideCo's overall business.

As to the related small segment of RideCo's microtransit business, importantly, RideCo has already removed the specific feature that Via emphasized at trial, with no impact to its customers. The company is moving forward with an additional design change to be released in the next few weeks. This second design change improves the rider experience and will eliminate additional functionality Via alleged to infringe, ensuring RideCo's microtransit services remain well outside the scope of Via's narrowed patents. These steps underscore RideCo's commitment to innovation, transparency, and respect for the law.

"We are confident in our legal positions on appeal, and it is business as usual at RideCo. We continue to develop industry leading technology to ensure our partners and customers deliver best-in-class mobility solutions to the communities we serve. Our mission remains, as always, to revolutionize transportation through cutting-edge technology," said Prem Gururajan, RideCo's CEO.

The company will vigorously pursue its appeal while continuing to provide reliable, high-quality service to its partners and riders. RideCo is proud of its role in driving innovation in public transit and will continue to set the standard for flexible, efficient mobility solutions.

About RideCo

RideCo is the leader in rider-centric on-demand transit technology, with the most adopted cloud-based paratransit and microtransit solution among the 10 largest cities in the United States. Trusted by agencies, as well as fleet operators and technology companies, the platform powers the largest on-demand transit services in North America, including Philadelphia and Houston, that have adopted RideCo's transformative software, rooted in continuous optimization technology, and supported by the industry's best customer service.

From reducing overall travel time and encouraging sustainable public transit usage to improving operational efficiency and delivering the lowest total cost of ownership, RideCo's on-demand transit technology is advancing transit for riders and reshaping how transit agencies operate their services. To date, RideCo has been awarded five U.S. patents, including # 10,248,913; 10,853,743; 11,429,910; and 12,051,020. Visit www.rideco.com to learn more about revolutionizing mobility in your city.

