RideCo and the City of Albuquerque's Transit Department Launch Innovative New On-Demand Transit Service

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - RideCo, the on-demand transit technology leader serving 5 of the 10 largest cities in the U.S., announced today that it, in partnership with ABQ RIDE, is launching a new on-demand transit service to serve the citizens of Albuquerque.

On-demand transit has become a key component of the long-term multimodal transit plan for Albuquerque. The City's system continues to innovate with the adoption of RideCo's industry-leading technology, enabling ABQ RIDE to focus even more on riders, all while offering more efficient services that leverage continuous optimization to deliver dynamic routing and automated scheduling. This will result in significant operational efficiencies and benefits for the agency, and riders. ABQ RIDE's transition to RideCo software will happen in two phases.

New benefits for riders include:

Faster service with reduced travel time and wait time

Increased trip transparency

Enhanced rider communication

Riders can schedule rides on demand or in advance with the ABQ RIDE GO! app

"RideCo's platform is opening new doors for ABQ RIDE to transform both rider and operational experiences," said ABQ RIDE Director Leslie Keener. "With dynamic routing, smarter driver scheduling, and a seamless interface that advances our on-demand services, their technology is helping us deliver more reliable service. Most importantly, it puts ABQ RIDE in the driver's seat to steer our public transit services into the future--keeping Albuquerque's riders on the fast track to more innovative, rider-friendly service."

"The team at ABQ RIDE has been highly focused on finding a trusted solution to deliver on the agency's vision for an integrated, multimodal regional transportation system and to enhance the services offered to the citizens of Albuquerque," said Prem Gururajan, Co-Founder and CEO of RideCo. "This new approach provides them the opportunity to meet their strategic objectives, while doing so in a fiscally responsible manner."

In 2022, the City of Albuquerque's Transit Department developed their ABQ RIDE Forward Network Plan, an initiative to review the purpose and performance of Albuquerque's bus network and plan for improvements to the network. The Plan identifies goals and purposes of the City's investment in public transit. Based on their vision, the ABQ RIDE team selected RideCo as the partner to assist them to meet the defined objectives.

About ABQ RIDE

ABQ RIDE provides safe, clean, and reliable transportation for the Albuquerque community, serving more than 7.3 million riders each year. As the City's public transportation system, ABQ RIDE operates free bus, microtransit, and paratransit services, including Albuquerque Rapid Transit (ART). In addition to providing mobility options, ABQ RIDE hosts community engagement events and volunteer programs that strengthen the connection between transit and the people it serves.

Looking ahead, ABQ RIDE is preparing to launch a new, once-in-a-generation route network called the ABQ RIDE Forward Network Plan designed to create a more efficient, equitable, and world-class transit system for Albuquerque.

About RideCo

RideCo is the transit technology leader serving 5 of the 10 largest cities in the U.S. Trusted by transit agencies, as well as fleet operators and technology companies, the platform powers the largest on-demand transit services in North America including Philadelphia, Houston and San Antonio. Scores of others have also adopted RideCo's transformative software, rooted in proprietary continuous optimization technology, and supported by the industry's best customer service.

From reducing overall travel time and encouraging sustainable public transit usage to improving operational efficiency and delivering the lowest total cost of ownership, RideCo's dynamic transit technology is advancing transit for riders and reshaping how transit agencies operate their services. To date, RideCo has been awarded five U.S. patents, including # 10,248,913; 10,853,743; 11,429,910: and 12,051,020. Visit www.rideco.com to learn more about revolutionizing mobility in your city.

