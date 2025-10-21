RideCo Partners with New York MTA to Implement the Largest Modernized Paratransit Service in North America

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - RideCo, the on-demand transit technology leader serving 5 of the 10 largest cities in the U.S., announced today it has been awarded a contract with MTA New York City Transit (NYCT) to adopt its industry-leading, cloud-based dynamic transit software for its Access-A-Ride paratransit service. NYCT operates the largest paratransit service in North America with a fleet of more than 1,100 dedicated vehicles and a network of thousands of taxis, TNC, and for-hire vehicle providers that deliver nearly 1 million rides monthly.

RideCo is excited for this opportunity to partner with the Access-A-Ride team to build the next generation of service for New York, building on NYCT's focus on modernizing their service to meet the growing, changing needs of riders. RideCo's selection for this historic contract underscores the company's demonstrated ability to deliver successful outcomes with large-scale fleets, and to deliver continuous service improvements.

"The commitment of New York City Transit and the Access-A-Ride team to innovation and world-class excellence is inspiring. They have already made significant strides in improving service, and we're excited to help take that progress to the next level," said Prem Gururajan, Co-Founder and CEO, RideCo. "We are thrilled to partner with New York City Transit to deliver modernized technology infrastructure, one that continuously optimizes, streamlines operations for greater efficiency, and enhances the rider experience. Together with NYCT, we look forward to making one of the world's great cities, even better."

RideCo's patented dynamic, continuous optimization technology represents a major opportunity for New York City. By streamlining and automating elements of the eligibility, reservations, scheduling, and same day dispatching functions, RideCo is excited to help NYCT sustain and scale its growing, mission critical service, while also improving the rider experience. The modernized technology system will roll out in phases in 2026 and 2027.

About RideCo

RideCo is the on-demand transit technology leader serving 5 of the 10 largest cities in the U.S. Trusted by transit agencies, as well as fleet operators and technology companies, the platform powers the largest on-demand transit services in North America including Philadelphia, Houston and San Antonio. Scores of others have also adopted RideCo's transformative software, rooted in proprietary continuous optimization technology, and supported by the industry's best customer service.

From reducing overall travel time and encouraging sustainable public transit usage to improving operational efficiency and delivering the lowest total cost of ownership, RideCo's dynamic transit technology is advancing transit for riders and reshaping how transit agencies operate their services. To date, RideCo has been awarded five U.S. patents, including # 10,248,913; 10,853,743; 11,429,910: and 12,051,020. Visit www.rideco.com to learn more about revolutionizing mobility in your city.

