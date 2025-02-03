RideCo Responds to Verdict in Patent Infringement Case

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - RideCo Inc., a leading innovator in on-demand transit solutions, today issued the following statement in response to the jury's verdict in the patent infringement case brought by Via Transportation Inc.

"We appreciate the time and effort of the jury in considering this matter. While we respect the judicial process, we strongly disagree with the verdict reached in this case and the $1.4 million award," said Prem Gururajan, RideCo's CEO.

Through the judicial process Via's initial damages request was significantly reduced by more than 85%, and the Court narrowed the scope of Via's patents. The jury also upheld the validity of RideCo's patents, reaffirming the strength of the company's intellectual property portfolio.

RideCo intends to pursue its appellate rights in the normal course of the legal process and will be assessing enforcement options going forward. The company believes there are substantial grounds for appeal and remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting its intellectual property and business interests.

RideCo also assures its customers, partners, and stakeholders that the outcome of this trial will not impact its operations. "Our business remains strong, and we continue to focus on delivering best-in-class mobility solutions to the communities we serve. Our mission to revolutionize transportation through cutting-edge technology remains unchanged," said Gururajan.

As this case proceeds through the legal system, RideCo will continue to operate as usual, prioritizing the needs of its customers and maintaining its dedication to providing innovative, reliable, and efficient transit solutions.

About RideCo

RideCo is the leader in rider-centric on-demand transit technology, with the most adopted cloud-based paratransit and microtransit solution among the 10 largest cities in the United States. Trusted by agencies, as well as fleet operators and technology companies, the platform powers the largest on-demand transit services in North America including Philadelphia. Houston and San Antonio have also adopted RideCo's transformative software, rooted in proprietary continuous optimization technology, and supported by the industry's best customer service.

From reducing overall travel time and encouraging sustainable public transit usage to improving operational efficiency and delivering the lowest total cost of ownership, RideCo's on-demand transit technology is advancing transit for riders and reshaping how transit agencies operate their services. To date, RideCo has been awarded U.S. patent numbers 10,248,913; 10,853,743; and 11,429,910. Visit www.rideco.com to learn more about revolutionizing mobility in your city.

SOURCE RideCo Inc.

John McLeod, RideCo, [email protected]