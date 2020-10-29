Rideau Hall Foundation and Michener Awards Foundation Joining Forces

Partnership to support excellence in public service journalism

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Today the Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) and the Michener Awards Foundation are thrilled to announce they are joining forces to strengthen the Michener Awards and ensure the program's ability to support and celebrate excellence in Canadian journalism well into the future.

"In an era where false information travels faster than the truth, public service journalism has never been more important," said Pierre-Paul Noreau, Chair of the Michener Awards Foundation board of directors. "We need to recognize and celebrate journalism that helps us frame our public debates and make informed decisions to strengthen our communities and our country. We are delighted to partner with the Rideau Hall Foundation to raise the profile of these highly coveted awards."

The Michener Award was established in 1970 by the late Right Honourable Roland Michener, Governor General of Canada from 1967 to 1974. The Award honours and celebrates outstanding and unbiased public service in journalism. It is presented annually and since its inception, a rich variety of news organizations have had their names inscribed on Michener trophies – print and broadcast, large and small, French and English, East and West. Notably, the Michener was the first national journalism award open to both broadcast and print media.

Each year, the Michener Awards Foundation also offers fellowships, the first in support of investigative reporting (the Michener-Deacon Fellowship, supported by TD Bank Group) and the second dedicated to the enrichment of journalism education (the Michener – L. Richard O'Hagan Fellowship, supported by BMO Financial Group).

"Core to the RHF's mandate is the goal to increase public awareness about and commitment to Canada's multi-faceted democracy. Public service journalism is a key component of a healthy democracy, and the Michener Awards recognize some of the best journalism in Canada," said Teresa Marques, President and CEO of the RHF. "We are very proud to offer a home to the Michener Awards to ensure its sustainability and visibility for generations to come. We are also delighted to be able to carry on this legacy project of former Governor General Roland Michener."

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Michener Awards, a milestone which will be celebrated over the course of the year ahead. The finalists for the 2019 Michener Award were announced earlier this year, and the winner will be announced later this fall. More information about the 50th anniversary celebrations will be available in the coming weeks. Learn more at www.michenerawards.ca.

About the Michener Awards Foundation

The Michener Awards Foundation honours, celebrates and promotes excellence in Canadian public service journalism. The Michener Award was established in 1970 by the late Right Honourable Roland Michener, Governor General of Canada from 1967 to 1974. It was initially handled by the Federation of Press Clubs. But in 1983 the responsibility of administering the awards was transferred to the newly organized and newly titled Michener Awards Foundation. A voluntary Board of Directors carries out the work of the foundation. Learn more at www.MichenerAwards.ca.

About the Rideau Hall Foundation

The Rideau Hall Foundation is an independent and non-political charitable organization established to mobilize ideas, people, and resources across the country to tap into our national spirit and help realize our shared aspirations. The RHF works closely with many partners, including the Office of the Governor General, to connect, honour, and inspire Canadians across four key programmatic areas, including: (1) learning initiatives that strive for excellence and promote equality of opportunity; (2) strengthening Canada's culture of innovation, (3) widening the circle of giving and volunteering; and (4) building and celebrating excellence in Canadian leadership, and increasing public awareness about and commitment to Canada's multi-faceted democracy. Learn more at www.rhf-frh.ca.

