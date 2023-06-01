Ride the bus for $1 on smog days in Laval

LAVAL, QC, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - From June 1 to September 4, whenever Environment Canada issues a smog alert for the Laval region, Société de transport de Laval (STL) bus riders will benefit from a special $1 fare for the next day. Payable on board in cash, credit or debit, the single fare obtained allows you to travel on the entire network of buses and shared taxis of the STL. Launched 15 years ago this year, the STL's smog alert program remains unique in Canada.

From June 1 to Sept. 4, whenever Environment Canada issues a smog alert for the Laval region, STL bus fare will be $1. Tweet this Launched in 2008, STL's smog alert program remains one of its kind throughout Canada. (CNW Group/Société de transport de Laval)

With this initiative, the STL wants to encourage the use of public transit in Laval to reduce the number of cars on the road, which are responsible for a significant part of air pollution. Since its launch, the smog alert has been triggered 23 times by the STL, and more than 75,000 people in total boarded during these 23 days.

"Emissions generated by transport contribute to the formation of smog. With this reduced fare, the STL is making a concrete contribution to improving air quality by encouraging as many people as possible to leave their cars behind and take public transit," says Ms. Jocelyne Frédéric-Gauthier, Chair of the Board of Directors of the STL.

The special $1 fare corresponds to a discount of nearly 75% off the regular single fare.

Watch for smog alerts!

In the event of a smog alert, the STL will broadcast a message on its website, its social media, its rider's information tools and in a newsletter to its subscribers, in addition to communicating the information to the media.

About the Société de transport de Laval

Supported by a dedicated team of more than 1,100 employees, the STL develops and operates an integrated network of buses, school transportation, shared taxis and paratransit. The STL's regular bus network has 46 lines, some 2,700 stops and covers nearly 1,500 kilometers in Laval. stlaval.ca

SOURCE Société de transport de Laval

For further information: Estelle Lacroix, Advisor, Communications, Société de transport de Laval, [email protected], 450-903-2607