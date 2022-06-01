"The STL and Laval residents are very proud of the smog alert initiative. Public transit plays a crucial role in the fight against climate change. If more people used the bus, especially during smog periods, we could all help to improve the air quality," said Jocelyne Frédéric-Gauthier, Chair of the Board of the STL.

The special $1 fare in effect the day following a smog event is equivalent to a discount of almost 70% off the regular single fare.

Watch for smog alerts!

When there is a smog alert, the STL will issue a special bulletin on its website, on its newsletter and on social media, in addition to providing announcements to media outlets.

SOURCE Société de transport de Laval

