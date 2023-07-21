Ricova inaugurates compressed natural gas refuelling station in Châteauguay

Project to reduce GHGs produced by the transportation of municipal collection materials

CHÂTEAUGUAY, QC, July 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Ricova was able to count on the recognized expertise of EBI Energie to support it in the construction of a compressed natural gas (CNG) refueling station in Châteauguay to supply its fleet of almost 50 CNG-powered trucks to date, representing over 30% of its total fleet. The station includes 15 filling stations, one of which can fill a truck in less than 20 minutes. CNG emits up to 30% less GHGs than diesel, and a single fill-up covers around 500 kilometers. This effort is part of the federal government's drive to continue the transition to a cleaner economy.

"The CNG filling station we currently use is located in Coteau-du-Lac, near Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, while the majority of CNG trucks used for municipal waste collection criss-cross the streets of the South Shore. This represents hundreds of extra kilometers every week, adding to an already overloaded road network in the greater Montreal area. This solution saves us time, improves our environmental footprint and extends the life of our trucks: it's a win-win all round. I would like to thank the EBI team for their collaboration on this project " says Stephan Bergeron, Vice-President, Municipal Affairs.

About Ricova

In business since 2001, Ricova is the most integrated all-Quebec company for the collection, sorting and recovery of residual and recyclable materials. With a fleet of over 150 trucks, Ricova is making the transition to green energy by opting for trucks powered by compressed natural gas. Recyclable and organic materials account for over 70% of the materials it collects and transports in Quebec. The company also operates and manages several sorting centers in Quebec and elsewhere.

