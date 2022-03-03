Ricoh Canada unveils Smart Lockers that redefine in-office workspaces to support hybrid work models and processes

Ricoh's Smart Lockers empower organizations to redefine in-office workspaces with advanced storage solutions Tweet this

Ricoh's Smart Lockers empower organizations to redefine in-office workspaces with advanced storage solutions that drive efficiency by transforming how resources are managed – from incoming mail and parcels to controlling valuable inventories. The indoor and outdoor digital lockers are intelligently controlled by integrated software for 24/7 manageable access, end-to-end usage tracking, automation, and full management reporting capabilities that ensure transparency, accountability, and security.

The innovative offering is scalable to meet a wide variety of applications including:

Corporate Day Lockers

Give employees and visitors a secure, temporary place to store personal belongings while in the office. Users can conveniently reserve a locker in advance via mobile device, or on-demand via a touch-screen console. Facilitate a 'Contactless Reception' by storing visitor badges where they can be safely accessed and returned.

Asset/IT Inventory Management Lockers

Improve governance of business inventory including IT assets, consumables, and stationery. Take total control over assets to know when something has been checked out, how long it was checked out for and when it was returned.

Mail & Parcel Management Lockers

Provide a secure space for employees to retrieve and store packages – saving time and workload for mailroom employees.

Retail Fulfillment Services

Meet the need of customers who want to buy online and pick up in-store (BOPiS) by making it possible to pick up their order the same day, with contactless service.

The way we work has changed and businesses of all sizes are rapidly evolving to meet the changing needs of customers and employees while creating ways to better compete in the digital age. Ricoh's Smart Lockers support the needs of businesses to adapt quickly and seamlessly to thrive in the new world of work – and redefine change. For better.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-years history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services and print solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group reported worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD).

