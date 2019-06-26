Ricoh Canada Supports the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Ricoh Canada, Inc. is proud to announce its support for the Great Canadian Shoreline Clean Up as part of its commitment to the UN's Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs). Since 2006, Ricoh has celebrated the Ricoh EcoAction month by encouraging employees on a global basis to participate in environmentally sustainable practices or initiatives. Ricoh EcoAction month aligns with one of Ricoh's founding principles of "Love thy Country" whereby the commitment of Ricoh employees for environmental awareness is practiced in the communities that they live and work in.

In 2017 Ricoh announced its support of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The 17 SDGs represents the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. They address the global challenges such as Poverty, Inequality, Climate, Environmental Degradation, Prosperity as well as Peace and Justice.

In Ricoh's effort to promote its support of the UN's SDGs, Ricoh is changing the name of EcoAction month to "Ricoh Global SDG Action month". The month-long event encourages Ricoh employees to think about how to achieve each SDG and to act with a sense of global unity. Throughout this period, a wide range of stakeholders – from employee groups, their families and friends, local communities, residents and business partners will participate in a variety of scheduled activities that share a common commitment to the SDGs.

"Ricoh's SDG Action Month initiative is just one of many ongoing campaigns our organization is involved where consideration for the environment is a central element of how Ricoh and its employees go about their daily routines," says Eric Fletcher, VP of Marketing at Ricoh.

To celebrate Ricoh Global SDG Action month, Ricoh Canada will be supporting the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup by cleaning shorelines, lakes and parks across Canada throughout the month of June. Ricoh has already succeeded in diverting over 9,600 pounds of litter over the past five years. This year's Ricoh SDG Action campaign has cleanups scheduled in over 10 communities across Canada.

About the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup

The Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup, presented by Loblaw Companies Limited, is one of the largest direct action conservation programs in Canada. A conservation initiative of the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Science Centre and WWF-Canada, the Shoreline Cleanup aims to promote understanding of shoreline litter issues by engaging Canadians to rehabilitate shoreline areas through cleanups.

For further information, please visit http://www.shorelinecleanup.ca/

About the SDGs

For more information on the United Nation's Sustainable Development goals visit: https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2019, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,013 billion yen (approx. 18.1 billion USD).



For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com



