Ricoh Canada partners with Women of Influence to host the 2022 Top 25 Women of Influence™ Awards - A celebration of Canada's diverse role models

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - In celebrating and honouring the accomplishments of Canada's most inspiring female role models who have left their mark and initiated lasting change, Ricoh Canada Inc. is proud to extend its partnership with Women of Influence, for the third consecutive year as the presenting sponsor of the 2022 Top 25 Women of InfluenceTM Virtual Awards Ceremony on March 8, 2022.

The annual event recognizes the extraordinary accomplishments of diverse role models who have broken through barriers, reached impressive heights in their careers, or initiated important conversations to create a better tomorrow and a more inclusive society.

Ricoh's partnership with Women of Influence reinforces its ongoing commitment towards supporting and empowering communities across Canada and the global stage that collectively, we can make a difference towards creating a more inclusive, equal world and inspire lasting change – for better.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Women of Influence in celebrating empowerment and leadership that shines a spotlight on the inspiring accomplishments of women across Canada," says Mike Fast, President and CEO at Ricoh Canada. "Supporting the people around us in embracing diversity and fostering equality within our society is how we live The Ricoh Way, so that together, we can be the change for a better future."

"Our goal is to celebrate and share the inspiring stories of Canadian role models who are making an impact and redefining the fabric of our country," says Alicia Skalin, Co-CEO, Head of Events & Programming for Women of Influence.

This year's Top 25 Women of InfluenceTM Awards will be held virtually on March 8 and will include fireside chats with 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Siila Watt-Cloutier who will be honoured for her outstanding contributions as an environmental, cultural, and human rights advocate; an Inspiration Pod break-out room with select Top 25 award recipients and more. For more information about the event, the full list of award recipients or to purchase tickets, please visit the event website here.

