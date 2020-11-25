Ricoh Canada partners with Ryerson University to drive innovative graphic capabilities

The installation of Ricoh's Pro TF6250 wide format printer at Ryerson University's Creative Technology Lab at FCAD represents a joint effort towards redefining graphics expertise and knowledge within the creative, technical and business fields. Ricoh will additionally provide value-added services by collaborating and hosting joint workshops, showcasing real-life applications including both on-site and remote demonstrations, while providing hands-on experience using their leading CIP technology and services.

As Canada's only degree-granting program for print and packaging design, Ryerson University's School of Graphic Communications Management is the leader in their field and one of the few internationally acclaimed schools recognized for developing new talent in the graphics and print space. Through its strong links with industry influencers and strategic partners around the world, the partnership signifies an opportunity for both Ricoh and Ryerson to remain at the forefront of the media, design and creative industries.

The Ricoh Pro TF6250 enables students to digitally produce an endless range of products on rigid substrates up to 4.3" thick, including foam core, wood, metal, acrylic, glass and more. The CMYK plus dual-white or white plus clear and primer configurations address the unique workflow and application needs of its users. The unique capabilities of the Pro TF6250 allows it to be woven into the GCM curriculum allowing students to create and print rich course content, materials and samples.

"I am really excited about the collaboration between Ricoh Canada and Graphic Communications Management at FCAD, and what it means for our students. The Ricoh TF6250 printer will enable the School to expand its packaging and large format sign and display curriculum in ways not before possible, providing our students with dynamic experiential learning opportunities," said Jason Lisi, chair of Graphic Communications Management at FCAD, Ryerson University. "I am especially thrilled that this device has found a home in the Creative Technology Lab at FCAD, where it can be used not only by the Graphic Communications Management students but by all students across FCAD's 26 programs."

"The Ricoh TF6250 printer has a myriad of possibilities that span all 26 of the FCAD programs. The printer will be fully integrated into the technology workflow and directly connect with the features of other machines within the lab," said Jonathon Anderson, director at the Creative Technology Lab at FCAD. "Examples of how the printer can be used range from large packaging and point-of-purchase designs in the School of Graphic Communications Management, printing theatre backgrounds for the School of Performance, archival prints on glass for the School of Image Arts, to interior finishes in the School of Interior Design."

"Ricoh Canada has engaged with us to really understand our needs and how they can support us. As a result, we have been able to form an amazing partnership that will continue to grow and evolve," said FCAD Dean, Charles Falzon. "This new technology expands the capabilities of the Creative Technology Lab and presents more opportunities for innovative design and interdisciplinary collaborations within the FCAD and Ryerson communities."

"Our partnership with Ryerson University represents a unique synergy that focuses on promoting CIP innovations to complement and evolve alongside its creative and graphic programs," says Eric Fletcher, Vice President, Marketing, at Ricoh Canada. "We're honoured to support Ryerson University as a recognized thought leader and educator in media and design."

