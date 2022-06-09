Ricoh Canada introduces Print Management Cloud aimed at reducing burden on IT teams

"Take print management to the cloud. It's just simpler" Tweet this

Modernize your print infrastructure with ease. Just a few of the benefits with RICOH PMC include:

Lessen the burden on IT, remove reliance on print servers, enable central management and virtually eliminate common IT helpdesk pain points

Improve employee productivity while reducing maintenance and support with a universal print driver that standardizes the user experience across manufacturers and devices

Retain data sovereignty whether installed as a hosted SaaS solution or an on-premises hybrid cloud

Deploy and control the entire printing infrastructure from a single web-based interface for immediate end-user fulfillment/device provisioning

Ricoh recognizes that businesses continue to focus on creating smart and safe workplaces, which is why with RICOH PMC, you'll be able to manage the use of high-touch equipment like printers to enable end-users to print without touching the device control panel – seamlessly, safely, simply.

RICOH PMC is ISO/IEC 27001 certified which includes SOC2 compliance as well as a commitment to continual maintenance and improvement to ensure what's secure today stays secure tomorrow. With Canadian data sovereignty, RICOH PMC helps protect your private and confidential information and avoids other countries from acquiring that data.

Explore how your organization can benefit from RICOH Print Management Cloud now!

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services and print solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group reported worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.ca.

