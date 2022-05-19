Ricoh Canada introduces eForms Manager to empower businesses with information mobility and drive workflow efficiency

"Ricoh's eForms Manager allows organizations to quickly adapt and respond to fast-changing business needs" Tweet this

Scalable to match the specific needs of businesses across a wide variety of industries, eForms Manager offers enterprise-grade security that is easily implemented and seamlessly integrated with an expansive range of business software and platforms. With just a click of a button from a PC, tablet, or mobile device, Ricoh's powerful eForms software securely automates reviews, approvals and other actions via alerts and notifications from anywhere. Reducing manual paper-based tasks enables faster processes and brings information mobility to day-to-day processes so that users can:

Help eliminate bottlenecks and accelerate workflow completion by capturing data in an immediately usable format

Identify workflow trends and gain insights into areas for optimization and improved productivity

Enjoy a user-friendly interface designed to easily integrate with systems including Microsoft SharePoint, Google Apps, and more

Optimize business processes from finance to human resources, sales, customer service, general administration and more to drive efficiency, and enhance employee and customer experience

As digital workplaces and hybrid work pave the way to the future, the need for better processes, better collaboration and better results while supporting business continuity has become critical. Ricoh's eForms Manager helps organizations of all sizes build low-code/no-code automation into their digital transformation strategy to redefine work and change. For better.

