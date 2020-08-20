Ricoh Canada is one of only seven worldwide, and the only Canadian-based service provider demonstrating expertise migrating eDiscovery data to RelativityOne

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Ricoh Canada Inc. is pleased to announce it has become a RelativityOne Approved Data Migration Partner. This partnership recognizes Ricoh for its ability to support RelativityOne standard practices for data migration. At present, Ricoh Canada is one of only seven companies to hold this level of partnership.

"More than ever, clients need to have confidence in the vendors that support their operation with solutions that are agile, secure and defensible," Jennifer Johnson, Vice President of Services Strategy & Innovation at Ricoh Canada Inc. "Becoming a RelativityOne Approved Data Migration Partner is a reflection of the unmatched expertise and commitment of our team to advancing the market and delivering the most comprehensive set of eDiscovery solutions in the Canadian marketplace."

Through a custom approach and proven track record to efficiently migrate even the largest of workspaces, Ricoh's data migration services allow firms and corporations to minimize downtime while ensuring their cases remain intact and held to the utmost level of security. This partnership further validates that Ricoh is able to assist any client who is ready to embrace RelativityOne, regardless of the current state and location of their data.

"Ricoh has a long track record of optimizing Relativity's technology for their clients and committing to innovation with e-discovery in the cloud," said James Zinn, Director, Commercial Partnerships at Relativity. "They have shown they have the knowledge and the resources to help their clients securely migrate to RelativityOne and to provide them with a simple and smooth transition. It's exciting to see Ricoh help their clients address unique challenges using RelativityOne."

As a Relativity partner since 2011 and current RelativityOne Silver Partner, Ricoh Canada offers an end-to-end approach on all phases of data migration from initial scope assessment, consultation, project planning and management to user coordination, communication, technical execution, and initial configuration of the RelativityOne instance.

Backed by an ISO 9001:2015 quality certification, Ricoh Canada offers Case Management from Relativity-certified professionals in Canada – over 50 total certifications, including three Masters and three Experts - enabling clients to optimize their investment by leveraging the most powerful features and workflows, and best practices in RelativityOne from the onset.

For more information on RelativityOne by Ricoh Canada, contact [email protected] or visit www.ricohediscovery.com.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for nine consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit relativity.com for more information.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2020, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,008 billion yen (approx. 18.5 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com.



For further information: Eric Fletcher, Vice President, Marketing, Ricoh Canada, Inc., 905.268.5525, [email protected]

