Recognition exemplifies Ricoh's commitment to promoting a culture that inspires individuals to strive for excellence

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ -- Ricoh Canada Inc. today announced it has achieved Healthy Workplace® Gold certification from Excellence Canada for positive achievements in meeting and exceeding strategic goals that emphasize an organization-wide focus on a healthy workplace and employee well-being.

Healthy Workplace® Gold Recipient award mark

Providing a strategic framework for organizations to create a healthy, safe, and supportive place to work, the Healthy Workplace® Standard encompasses four key elements: Physical Well-being, Healthy Lifestyles, Psychological Well-being, and Corporate Social Responsibility. Ricoh Canada developed its RCares program in 2019, pulling together these essential elements to create an environment where team members have a fulfilling and meaningful work experience.

Ricoh Canada demonstrated a significant commitment to the Healthy Workplace® Standard through its many programs and initiatives, such as robust policies supporting all areas of a healthy workplace, a best-in-practice health and safety risk management system, a highly effective Diversity and Inclusion strategy, and establishing a culture based on learning, caring, and customer service excellence.

"We are immensely proud to have achieved Healthy Workplace® Gold-level certification from Excellence Canada," said Mike Fast, President and CEO, Ricoh Canada Inc. "A healthy and supportive workplace is the cornerstone of success. Having worked diligently to create a Culture of Excellence, this achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who consistently go above and beyond to ensure Ricoh is not just a healthy workplace, but a supportive community where each individual can flourish and unlock their full potential."

Ricoh's Culture of Excellence is rooted in the Ricoh Way, the company's global corporate philosophy based on its Founding Principles – The Spirt of Three Loves – that guide its daily decisions and activities. Defined by its Mission and Vision of Fulfilment through Work, Ricoh empowers individuals to find Fulfilment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work to unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future.

For more information about Ricoh Canada, please visit www.ricoh.ca/en-CA/about-us/who-we-are.

About Excellence Canada

Excellence Canada is an independent, not-for-profit corporation that is committed to advancing organizational excellence across Canada. Since 1992, Excellence Canada has helped thousands of organizations become cultures of continuous quality improvement and world-class role models, through its Organizational Excellence® Standard and its multi-level progressive methodology.

As a national authority on Organizational Excellence®, Healthy Workplace®, and Mental Health at Work®, Excellence Canada provides excellence frameworks, standards, and independent verification and certification to organizations of all sizes and in all sectors. It is also the custodian and adjudicator of the Canada Awards for Excellence program, of which the Patron is the Governor General of Canada.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh's global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2023, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,134 billion yen (approx. 16.0 billion USD).

It is Ricoh's mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2023 Ricoh Canada Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

®Healthy Workplace, Mental Health at Work, and Organizational Excellence are registered trademarks of Excellence Canada.

SOURCE Ricoh Canada, Inc.

For further information: Ricoh Canada Inc., [email protected]; Porter Novelli for Ricoh Canada Inc.: [email protected]