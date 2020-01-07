Rick Moffat Joins HKA as Partner

PHILADELPHIA and CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -- HKA, the world's leading construction claims and dispute resolution firm, announced today that Rick Moffat has joined the firm as Partner, based in its Calgary office. Moffat will be responsible for growing operations throughout Canada and establishing HKA's client base in Western Canada. He will also focus on growing operations in Detroit through prior client relationships.

"Canada is a major focus of growth for HKA in 2020," said Frank Giunta, HKA Partner and President of the Americas Group. "Rick's connections and market savvy in combination with the momentum we have built in Canada along with HKA Partner Lorna Tardif, will ensure that we capitalize on opportunities that the region offers," he added.

Moffat has more than 25 years of consulting experience in the construction industry including extensive experience in risk management, project management and dispute resolution services on industrial, infrastructure, commercial and institutional projects. He has testified as an expert in both the United States and Canada on issues such as delay analysis, change order impact and loss of productivity.

Previous to joining HKA, Moffat was a Managing Director at Berkeley Research Group. Prior to working in the consulting field, Moffat helped to establish the U.S. office of a large masonry and concrete company and was directly responsible for the contract risk assessment, scheduling, change processing and close out of all the company's projects. Moffat also spent 10 years working for an international general contracting and construction management firm. In that role, he served as project manager, scheduler and field engineer on a number of commercial, industrial and institutional projects, where he prepared, updated and analyzed CPM schedules for both construction schedule maintenance and claim assessment.

About HKA

HKA is one of the world's leading privately owned, independent providers of consulting, expert and advisory services for the construction, manufacturing, process and technology industries. We also have experience advising clients on the economic impact of commercial and investment treaty disputes and in forensic accounting matters.

In addition, HKA supports companies that conduct business with the US Federal Government, providing them with consulting services on complex government contracting matters.

As trusted independent consultants, experts and advisers, we deliver solutions amid uncertainty, dispute and overrun, and provide the insights that make the best possible outcomes a reality for public and private sector clients worldwide. HKA employs more than 1,000 professionals (including more than 500 experts) operating in 50 offices in 19 countries worldwide.

