Rick Mercer to host CJF Awards, celebrating Canadian Journalism Foundation's 30 years

"We're thrilled to have Rick Mercer as host of our 30 th anniversary awards celebration," says Natalie Turvey , president and executive director of the CJF. "As a national comedy icon, he has occupied a unique space in shaping Canadians' views of the news and current affairs. Rick will add a great deal to this milestone evening and our look back at three decades of journalism in Canada."

With his single-shot, rapid-fire rants, satirical newscasts and insightful, comic encounters with Canadians and Americans, Mercer offered Canadians an offbeat view of newsmakers, news and current affairs. For his work, Mercer has won more than 25 Gemini Awards—for his CBC series The Rick Mercer Report, Made in Canada and This Hour has 22 Minutes. He also starred in Rick Mercer's Talking to Americans and is the author of four books, including his latest, Rick Mercer Final Report. In 2019, Mercer received the Governor General's Award for lifetime achievement. He is also an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Presented by the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF), the annual CJF Awards is a gathering of 500 journalists, media executives and business leaders to honour those who have made significant contributions to journalism and to recognize emerging talent.



Awards presented at the gala include the CJF Tribute, which this year honours Anna Maria Tremonti, host of the new CBC podcast More, for her exceptional broadcast career covering conflict zones and current affairs. Tremonti hosted CBC Radio's award-winning The Current and earlier co-hosted CBC Television's investigative program the fifth estate. She also served as a foreign correspondent for CBC's The National, with postings in Berlin, London, Jerusalem and Washington, DC.

Early-bird rates for tickets and tables at the gala are available until Feb. 28, 2020. For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, see contact information below or visit the CJF Awards page.

#CJFawards



About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

SOURCE Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information: To purchase a table or tickets for the CJF Awards, please contact: Josh Gurfinkel, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.cjf-fjc.ca

