Richter Welcomes Stanley Julien as Partner to Strengthen Its Restructuring Capabilities Nationally

TORONTO, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Richter is pleased to announce that Stanley Julien has joined the firm as a Partner, based in Toronto, with a national mandate to further build Richter's restructuring capabilities, while also broadening the strategic financial perspective it brings to entrepreneurs and business owners.

Stanley brings deep experience in complex credit and stakeholder situations, along with a strong understanding of the banking ecosystem, financing dynamics, and lender expectations. Before joining Richter, he held senior leadership roles at BMO, including leading its Special Accounts Management Unit in Canada. Over the course of his career, he has worked at the intersection of capital, risk, performance pressure, and critical business decisions, helping shape outcomes in situations where judgment and credibility matter greatly.

"Stanley is a significant addition to Richter," said Tasso Lagios, Managing Partner of Richter. "He strengthens our restructuring capabilities, but what makes his arrival particularly valuable is the broader perspective he brings. Stanley understands how lenders think, how pressure builds inside a business, and how important decisions around capital, risk, and stakeholder management get made. For our entrepreneur clients, that insight is incredibly powerful."

His arrival enhances Richter's ability to support clients not only in periods of financial stress or transition, but also in the earlier moments when sharper judgment, greater clarity, and a better understanding of capital and stakeholder dynamics can materially influence outcomes. That perspective is especially valuable to entrepreneurs and business owners navigating growth, underperformance, lender discussions, recapitalization, or other pivotal moments in the life of a business.

"What drew me to Richter is the quality of its thinking, the strength of its relationships, and the firm's ability to look at situations in an integrated way," said Stanley Julien. "I am excited to join a firm where I can contribute not only to restructuring mandates, but also to the broader conversations that help entrepreneurs and business owners make better decisions at pivotal moments in the life of their business. Richter's model is especially compelling because it reflects how clients actually experience complexity, not in silos, but across multiple dimensions at once."

Stanley's arrival reflects Richter's continued investment in senior talent that can help clients navigate complexity with greater clarity, confidence, and foresight.

This announcement comes as Richter marks a significant milestone this year, celebrating 100 years of supporting and guiding its clients.

About Richter

Richter is a Business | Family Office that provides strategic advice on business matters and on families' financial and personal objectives across generations. With 100 years of experience advising at the intersection of family and business, Richter has developed an integrated approach to help business owners find sustainable success. Whether business, personal, or both, Richter is uniquely positioned to address the needs of Canada's most successful entrepreneurs, private clients, business owners and business families and help them chart a clear path to shape their legacy for the future. Founded in 1926, Richter's multidisciplinary team of more than 700 professionals continues to innovate in ways that create value for our people, our clients, and our communities across Canada and the US.

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Media Contact: Kyanna Laporte, [email protected]