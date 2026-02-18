Richter Marks 100 Years as Canada's Only Business Family Office

MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Founded in Montreal in 1926, Richter is celebrating 100 years of history marked by the continuous transformation of its business model. Established as an accounting firm, Richter is today Canada's only Business Family Office, providing integrated advisory services that respond to the complex reality of entrepreneurs, where business decisions, wealth considerations and family dynamics are inseparable.

"Celebrating 100 years is not only about highlighting our longevity, it is about recognizing our capacity to transform," said Tasso Lagios, Managing Partner of Richter. "Change has always been part of our history, and we made the deliberate choice to evolve alongside our clients. That trajectory has led us to expand our presence in Canada and the United States, diversify our service offering and transform our business model to better reflect the increasingly interconnected nature of business, ownership and family matters."

An Integrated, Independent and Distinctive Model

Over the years, the firm has developed an integrated model that aligns business strategy and wealth management within a single vision, eliminating the traditional fragmentation between professional services firms and private wealth firms. This positioning, deeply rooted in the reality of entrepreneurs, has allowed Richter to advise some of Canada's most influential entrepreneurial families across three and even four generations.

Richter firmly believes that the quality of advice is inseparable from the depth of relationships. The firm therefore prioritizes disciplined growth and intentionally maintains a boutique scale. This strategic positioning fosters a profound understanding of both business and family dynamics, enabling Richter to advise families over the long term.

Richter has also chosen to preserve its independence and to operate without affiliation to an international network and without the distribution of investment products, in order to ensure advice that is fully objective and aligned with the interests of its clients.

"Our independence is a major strategic advantage for our clients," added Tasso Lagios. "It allows us to make decisions here, in their interest, without compromise or external pressures, while ensuring growth that is thoughtful and consistent with their needs."

For a century, Richter has continuously diversified its service offering and invested in leading-edge technological solutions, including Richter Guardian , a platform dedicated to protecting the reputation and digital lives of leaders, individuals and their family members.

Today, Richter operates in Montreal, Toronto and Chicago, with 75 partners and more than 700 professionals. The firm supports its clients beyond borders and intends to continue its development with the same discipline and long-term vision that have guided it for a century, remaining faithful to its mission of creating value and building the future for generations of entrepreneurs.

About Richter

Richter is a Business Family Office providing strategic advice on business matters and on the financial and personal objectives of families across generations. With a century of experience advising at the intersection of family and enterprise, Richter has developed an integrated approach to support business owners in their pursuit of sustainable success. Whether professional, personal or the combination of both, Richter holds a unique position to meet the needs of entrepreneurs, private clients, business owners and some of Canada's most successful families, while helping them chart a clear path to shape their legacy for future generations. Founded in 1926, Richter's multidisciplinary team of more than 700 professionals continues to innovate in order to create value for its people, its clients and the communities it serves across Canada and the United States.

