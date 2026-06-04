Richter Strengthens National Footprint with Calgary Expansion

Richter Welcomes Michael Kaumeyer and Errol Kuszner as Partners and Announces Upcoming Calgary Office

MONTRÉAL, TORONTO and CALGARY, AB, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - As Richter enters its second century, the firm is strengthening its national footprint with the arrival of Michael Kaumeyer and Errol Kuszner as Partners and the planned opening of a Calgary office in the coming months.

"We are proud to welcome Michael and Errol to the firm. As Richter marks 100 years, we are looking ahead with confidence, ambition and a strong sense of responsibility for what comes next," said Tasso Lagios, Managing Partner of Richter. "Our next chapter is about staying close to the entrepreneurs, business owners and families we serve, and continuing to build Richter around the complexity of their evolving needs."

Deeply rooted in Calgary, Michael will help anchor Richter's Western Canada expansion while contributing to the firm's broader national presence. With an extended network across Canada, he brings proximity, credibility and relationship capital to the successful entrepreneurial families as the firm builds a permanent presence in Alberta.

"Western Canada is a market built by people with ambition, resilience and a long-term view," said Michael Kaumeyer, Partner at Richter. "At the same time, I have always believed that each part of Canada has its own entrepreneurial character, its own family stories and its own way of building. Many of the families and entrepreneurs I have worked with have created significant businesses and wealth, and their needs are increasingly connected across business, family and legacy. Richter brings a model that can meet that complexity with the right mix of independence, depth and integrated thinking."

Errol adds complementary depth to Richter's national Business Family Office offering, bringing more than 20 years of experience with successful families, institutions and foundations whose needs require integrated thinking, continuity and the right expertise around the table.

"Sophisticated families are looking for advice that connects the dots," said Errol Kuszner, Partner at Richter. "They need people around the table who understand not only wealth, but also family priorities and values, business realities, philanthropy, governance and long-term planning. Richter's Business Family Office model brings that thinking together in a way that is both highly sophisticated and deeply personal."

Richter already serves clients in Alberta and British Columbia. The arrival of Michael and Errol reflects Richter's continued commitment to building a national platform that combines proximity to clients, depth of expertise and a long-term perspective for entrepreneurs, builders, business owners and families across Canada.

About Richter

Richter is a Business | Family Office that provides strategic advice on business matters and on families' financial and personal objectives across generations. Building on a century of experience advising at the intersection of family and business, Richter has developed an integrated approach to help business owners find sustainable success. Whether business, personal, or both, Richter is uniquely positioned to address the needs of Canada's most successful entrepreneurs, private clients, business owners and business families and help them chart a clear path to shape their legacy for the future. Founded in 1926, Richter's 700-person multidisciplinary team continuously innovates to create value for our people, clients, and community in Canada and in the US.

SOURCE Richter

Media Contact: Dominique Gagnon, Senior Director, Public Relations, Agence Franchir, [email protected], 514-817-8099