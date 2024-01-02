Richmond Day Selected as Agency of Record for BMW Group Canada

Agency to lead creative, strategy, social, digital, and CRM for BMW Group's brands.

TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - BMW Canada Inc. has selected Richmond Day as its Agency of Record for all brands in Canada, including BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad, as well as Certified Pre-Owned and BMW Group Financial Services. The Toronto agency will be responsible for leading all creative, social, digital, and CRM activities during the 5-year contract period, commencing in 2024.

The decision comes after an extensive RFP review process, initiated in early 2023 with the intention to consolidate all marketing activities for BMW Group Canada under a single agency partner.

"We are excited to both extend and evolve our relationship with Richmond Day," stated Jonathan Thomson, director, BMW brand management. "Unifying creative, digital, social and CRM with a single partner was a core objective through this process. We are thrilled that our partners at Richmond Day were able to demonstrate multidisciplinary expertise and are looking forward to realizing the power and efficiency of this new approach across all our brands and business units."

"For all of us at Richmond Day, this represents more than just a milestone in our journey," stated Sandro Liburdi, president of Richmond Day. "It signifies a celebration of our 10-plus year partnership with BMW Group Canada – one founded on a mutual vision to push the envelope in the category while delivering tangible business results. We look forward to building on our past successes and collaborating to drive the group forward."

Richmond Day began working with BMW Group Canada in 2009 by leading creative development for MINI's 50th anniversary campaign in Canada. Over the years, the agency spearheaded MINI Canada's digital marketing initiatives, including designing and developing mini.ca, managing MINI's monthly tactical campaigns, as well as executing seasonal campaigns for BMW and MINI Aftersales.

In 2019, Richmond Day secured a 5-year AOR contract with MINI Canada and BMW Group Aftersales. Subsequently, the agency began supporting the BMW brand with their digital and social media marketing activities, along with monthly sales campaigns.

In 2022, Richmond Day expanded its creative responsibilities to include the BMW brand in Canada. The agency played a pivotal role in steering campaign strategy and creative for various BMW model launches, such as the BMW i7, XM, and i5.

"Having collaborated with the BMW Group for such an extensive duration, we have acquired a deep understanding of the brands while remaining at the forefront of the industry's ever-evolving transformation," said Liburdi. "I am immensely proud of the entire Richmond Day team for this achievement. It's truly a testament to their hard work and dedication, as well as their remarkable talent and expertise."

During the contract period, Richmond Day will work alongside Omnicom, BMW Group Canada's newly appointed media partner, responsible for overseeing media planning and buying in the Canadian market.

About Richmond Day.

Richmond Day is an independent creative marketing and development agency headquartered in Toronto. With a diverse team of seasoned professionals, Richmond Day employs a multidisciplinary approach to conceptualizing and executing multi-channel campaigns for some of the world's most recognized brands, and those aspiring to be one.

